Kevin Hart And Kenan Thompson Are Celebrating 2022's Funniest Moments For New Special, Including Epic Nick Cannon Condom Prank

From viral TikToks, to insane costumes, to hilarious bits, 2022 has been filled with funny moments. Lucky for us Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson are going to review some of the best moments of hilarity as the year comes to a close.

They’re looking back at moments like Heidi Klum’s worm costume , and viral moments like one girl's epic burp. Hart explained in the 2022 Back That Year Up trailer that:

It’s been one hell of a year, we’re gonna look back at all the stuff that you remember, and all the moments that you wish you could forget.

There really were a ton of funny moments that I, for better or worse, will never forget. For example, all the memes about Nick Cannon having 12 kids are unforgettable, so many commented on them including both the internet and comedians like Steve Martin and Martin Short who have joked about the Wild 'n Out host. Luckily the host has a great sense of humor about it all, and he has been a good sport about the jokes throughout the year.

In the trailer, Cannon showed up to talk about this year with Hart and Thompson, and the Jumanji star joked that he sent the Masked Singer host a vending machine full of condoms. You can see Cannon’s post from earlier this year when he received the machine here:

Along with Cannon, Rob Gronkowski is set to make an appearance to talk football. Also, Roy Wood Jr., a possible contender for Trevor Noah’s Daily Show replacement , will appear to talk about Twitter.

While Hart and Thompson will be speaking with some of the funniest people of the year, and looking back at hilarious viral moments, let us not forget that these two comedians have had some amazing, and funny, moments themselves.

Thompson is celebrating his 20th season on Saturday Night Live . On top of his historic SNL tenure, the actor also made a brief, but hilarious cameo as James Baldwin in the rom-com Bros. And next weekend he’ll close out the first half of SNL’s 48th season with Austin Butler and Lizzo.

As for Hart, he appeared in a whopping three movies on the 2022 movie schedule . The actor collaborated with Mark Wahlberg in the Netflix movie Me Time, reunited with Dwayne Johnson in DC League of Super-Pets, and starred alongside Woody Harrelson in The Man from Toronto.

Both of these guys are hilarious, and I cannot wait to see what other clips they choose to highlight in this roundup of all the funny moments of 2022.