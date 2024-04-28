Khloé Kardashian Got Into The Comments On Her Latest Post And Clapped Back At A Mean-Spirited Fan Who Roasted Her Face
Or should we say ‘klapped’ back?
Khloé Kardashian has opened up in the past about the anxiety she feels when posting to social media, as she’s faced years of scrutiny for her ever-changing look and weight fluctuation. However, any insecurities she may have don’t keep her from diving into the comments to interact with her fans. In a recent video, Kim Kardashian’s little sister showed off a new skincare product and clapped back at a fan who made an unkind remark about her face.
The Kardashians star walked fans through using her new Medicube Booster Pro on a recent Instagram video before taking to the comments to answer several questions about everything from her melanoma scar to her skincare routine to how she gets her eyelashes so long. However, she also took time to shut down a couple of haters. In a since-deleted comment, one fan, wrote, “That big ass mole ain’t doin you any favours yo,” to which Khloé Kardashian replied:
What I love most about a “Khloé Klapback” is that she manages to stay on the high road, regardless of how rude her critics get, and she did just that in defending herself against the nasty comment about her face.
The mom of two also rejected another fan’s assessment that the video portrayed the “first and last time” the influencer would use the device, as Khloé wrote:
Fortunately there wasn’t too much negativity on the post for her to address, and Khloé Kardashian made sure to also interact with her more complimentary followers and answer fans’ questions. After some people asked what kind of tinted moisturizer she used, the Hulu star said:
People were also asking what she uses to treat the scar on her face following her surgery for melanoma and how she was able to get her eyelashes so long without extensions, because — as one fan put it — she looked “amazing.” Khloé replied:
Khloé even got a good laugh out of one comment, which called for the Good American boss to run for president, with Kourtney Kardashian as her running mate. To that she said:
Did anybody else just get flashes of early Keeping Up with the Kardashians episodes where Khloé Kardashian would wrestle with Kourtney and drag her around the house or their store? We may not see a Kardashian White House, but we are getting close to seeing new episodes of their reality show.
The Kardashians Season 5 is set to premiere on Thursday, May 23 for those with a Hulu subscription. The first four seasons are available to stream now, and be sure to keep up with all of the upcoming premieres by checking out our 2024 TV schedule.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.