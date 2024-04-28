Khloé Kardashian Got Into The Comments On Her Latest Post And Clapped Back At A Mean-Spirited Fan Who Roasted Her Face

Khloé Kardashian has opened up in the past about the anxiety she feels when posting to social media, as she’s faced years of scrutiny for her ever-changing look and weight fluctuation. However, any insecurities she may have don’t keep her from diving into the comments to interact with her fans . In a recent video, Kim Kardashian’s little sister showed off a new skincare product and clapped back at a fan who made an unkind remark about her face.

The Kardashians star walked fans through using her new Medicube Booster Pro on a recent Instagram video before taking to the comments to answer several questions about everything from her melanoma scar to her skincare routine to how she gets her eyelashes so long. However, she also took time to shut down a couple of haters. In a since-deleted comment, one fan, wrote, “That big ass mole ain’t doin you any favours yo,” to which Khloé Kardashian replied:

Ha! Your judgment won't do you any favors in life! I love my beauty mark. You don't have to. Enjoy your face and I'll enjoy mine.

What I love most about a “Khloé Klapback” is that she manages to stay on the high road, regardless of how rude her critics get, and she did just that in defending herself against the nasty comment about her face.

The mom of two also rejected another fan’s assessment that the video portrayed the “first and last time” the influencer would use the device, as Khloé wrote:

I’ll never understand how people take the time to post anything that’s not nice on someone else’s page. I could never imagine myself doing that. Anyways, you’re entitled to your own opinion but beautiful baby you are oh so very wrong. I know I know…. You will believe what serves your narrative. Anyways I hope you have a wonderful weekend ❤️

Fortunately there wasn’t too much negativity on the post for her to address, and Khloé Kardashian made sure to also interact with her more complimentary followers and answer fans’ questions. After some people asked what kind of tinted moisturizer she used, the Hulu star said:

I just posted the ones I use on my stories! I have a few brands I like but take a look and try them or one out 🙏🏽

People were also asking what she uses to treat the scar on her face following her surgery for melanoma and how she was able to get her eyelashes so long without extensions, because — as one fan put it — she looked “amazing.” Khloé replied:

Thank you so much queen! I’m sure a little genetics. My brother has insane lashes but I always take my eye makeup off with oils like bio-oil, vitamin E, castor oil. Stuff like that. I leave the residue to sleep in and I feel like that helps so much. I love false lashes but I wear for special events and not daily. Oils help for lash growth and strength.

Khloé even got a good laugh out of one comment, which called for the Good American boss to run for president, with Kourtney Kardashian as her running mate. To that she said:

Hahahaha OMG I’m laughing so hard. We would have too much fun wrestling around the White House 😂

Did anybody else just get flashes of early Keeping Up with the Kardashians episodes where Khloé Kardashian would wrestle with Kourtney and drag her around the house or their store? We may not see a Kardashian White House, but we are getting close to seeing new episodes of their reality show.