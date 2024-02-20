Khloé Kardashian Got Called Out For Some Suspect Personal 'Choices' And I Did Not Expect Her Response Back

Khloé Kardashian and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family have spent the past two decades living their lives in front of the cameras, meaning we’ve seen a lot of the good, bad and ugly that has befallen her. Khloé has been through a couple of high-profile breakups in that time, spoken openly about her struggles with surrogacy and endured nonstop comments about her weight . Her vulnerability in those situations is likely why fans are so endeared to her, and after winning yet another People’s Choice Award, she had the best response for a fan who questioned some of her life choices.

The Kardashian sister proved why she’s the Reality TV Star of the Year for the sixth time by responding to a large number of comments on her Instagram post following the ceremony (which she reportedly had to miss due to a migraine). In most of her interactions, Khloé thanked her fans, sending them love and black heart emojis; however, a few times her replies took unexpected turns, veering away from her reality TV popularity, including this exchange with a fan:

tropicaltastebuds: You’re a fave in my book love. Haven’t always agreed with your choices but your selfless acts of generosity are second to none

Khloé Kardashian: ❤❤❤❤ I can’t say I blame you lol

The fan gave no indication which specific “choices” they disagreed with, but in true Khloé Kardashian fashion, she laughed it off and agreed that she hasn’t always been perfect. Kim Kardashian’s younger sister has been the subject of a lot of criticism for taking Tristan Thompson back after his cheating scandals, which came years after her ex-husband Lamar Odom had also betrayed his wife many times during their marriage.

Fans with a Hulu subscription even saw Khloé’s last breakup with Tristan Thompson play out on The Kardashians , when it came out that he’d fathered a child with another woman just as they learned that they had conceived a baby of their own.

Luckily there didn’t seem to be too many comments focusing on the negative, but one fan was quick to point out that Khloé’s signature long nails were absent in her video, which garnered a response from the reality queen:

taejhaa: Short nails what?????? 😍❤

Khloé Kardashian: ugh I’m traumatized by them. lol

One guy was even brave enough to shoot his shot with The Kardashians star, which got a good-natured chuckle in return:

bendixenronnie: Oh man let me tell you what, your my favorite Kardashian and if I wasn't white and poor I'd shoot my shot lol

Khloé Kardashian: oh my God the white comment had me cracking up 😂😂😂

She even sidestepped what seemed like some shade being thrown at one of her sisters, responding with only positivity to another fan:

audreyvaughn3549: Girl, you are the favorite you have always been the favorite you are the most levelheaded Kardashian and you make me smile when you post the other sister is kind of cringe a little bit but you are awesome and you just need to accept the fact that you are greatness. Love you so much.

Khloé Kardashian: this is such a sweet note for me to read! Thank you. I love you so much and I’m so grateful for your kindness. I hope you have a beautiful week and that you’re surrounded by love ❤❤

Too bad that fan didn’t specify which of Khloé’s four sisters they considered “kind of cringe,” but I have to imagine the Good American boss was amused nonetheless. And good for her for not taking the bait!