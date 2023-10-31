Kim Kardashian And North West Win Halloween By Going As Cher And Dionne From Clueless

Amid Halloween season, much of the public has been getting into the holiday spirit and breaking out their best costumes. That’s also true when it comes to many of Hollywood’s biggest celebrities. Kim Kardashian is someone, in particular, who loves dressing up for the occasion and, this year, she and her oldest daughter, North West, teamed up for a sweet and nostalgic collaboration. The pair decided to dress as Cher Horowitz and Dionne Davenport from the classic teen comedy Clueless. And once you see the photos that were shared, chances are you’ll be totally buggin’ about how they won the holiday.

Some may scoff at this notion, but there’s a lot of work that goes into making a quality Halloween costume, and some start work on theirs weeks (or even months) in advance. It would seem that plenty of effort went into recreating the vintage fits that Kim Kardashian (who channeled Cher) and North West (who paid homage to Dionne) wore for this All Hallows’ Eve. The snapshots of the two in costume were shared to the SKIMS founder’s Instagram account, and you can check them out for yourself down below:

I have to say, they absolutely crushed these iconic fits. The 43-year-old mother sported the yellow schoolgirl outfit that Alicia Silverstone’s Cher wore in the movie. Meanwhile, the media personality’s daughter donned the black, plaid blazer that Stacey Dash’s Dionne helped make famous. And of course, the icing on the cake for this photoshoot was the white Jeep Wrangler, one of which famously belonged to Cher. All in all, if I were to give these costumes a grade, I’d drop a solid A.

For the uninitiated, Clueless (which is streamable with a Paramount+ subscription) follows popular and rich high schooler Cher, as she navigates relationships, her existence and more. The well-reviewed film made quite an impression when it hit theaters in 1995 and is now considered one of the greatest teen movies of all time. It also launched Alicia Silverstone into a new level of fame, and many still associate her with her leading performance. Considering the enduring popularity of the Amy Heckerling-penned and directed flick, it’s not surprising at all that people continue to dress as the characters.

Kim Kardashian has dressed up as more than a few fictional characters in her time, from Wonder Woman and Disney’s Jasmine to Elle Woods and Betty Rubble. Many of her festive fits have been totally on point, though fans will call her out if they see something inaccurate about her presentation. That was the case last year when Kardashian dressed as X-Men character Mystique . While she looked nearly identical to Rebecca Romijn’s iteration of the character, fans called out the fashion mogul when she released a video of the costume that included the Avengers theme song.

She, alongside North West, didn’t seem to miss a step when it came to dressing up as the two Clueless characters. On that note, they could firmly be categorized with Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly and others with amazing Halloween costumes this year. I’m not sure anyone else – aside from Alicia Silverstone and Stacey Dash – could do such justice to the characters. And if you pose that question to West and Kardashian, they’d probably just say, “As if…”