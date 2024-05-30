‘Don't Ever Let Me Do This Again’: Kim Kardashian Recalls The Funny Conversation She Had With Her Divorce Lawyer After Deciding To Split With Kanye West

After scoring her first big acting role on American Horror Story: Delicate last September, Kim Kardashian has continued her foray into Hollywood, signing on to executive produce and star in a couple of movies. As for what’s next on the small screen, her next character may tap into a subject she knows a little bit about — divorce court. While talking to Ryan Murphy about a new project, the thrice-divorced reality star recalled “fun moments” with her lawyer amid her split from Kanye West, including telling her: “Don’t ever let me do this again.”

On the May 30 episode of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner sat down with American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy about a new series that would see Kardashian playing the “best, most expensive divorce lawyer," Murphy said, as he mused that clients probably get very close to their attorneys and “tell them everything.” The SKIMS boss agreed, recalling her experiences with famed divorce lawyer Laura Wasser. She said:

I mean, there’s even so many fun moments with Laura and I, where I’m just like, ‘Don’t ever let me do this again.’ Then the next one, she would be like, ‘Hi, you reminded me last time. Don’t ever let you do this again.’ … And then I was like, ‘On the next one, don’t ever let me do this.’ You know? And she just is, like, so funny.

Laura Wasser has represented Kim Kardashian in two of her three divorces, most recently with Kanye West — finalizing a settlement nearly two years after Kardashian initially filed to end the seven-year marriage — and before that Kardashian’s infamous 72-day marriage to NBA player Kris Humphries . The reality star was also married to Damon Thomas from 2000 to 2003, before she got famous on Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

The series that Kim Kardashian and Ryan Murphy discussed on the episode “Get It Together” received a series commitment from Hulu in December, per Variety , (this season of The Kardashians was filmed about eight months ago ) but there’s not a lot of information as of yet. Kardashian called it “on brand” that her character would be the head of an all-female law firm, and Murphy loved the idea of her being able to say, “Not only am I a lawyer, but I play one on TV!”

It sounds like Kim Kardashian might be able to pull from her personal experiences with Laura Wasser — who has represented everyone from Britney Spears to Kevin Costner to Johnny Depp — especially since the two have been able to find the humor in an otherwise unpleasant situation. It wouldn’t be surprising to see Kardashian getting involved when it comes to plot, either, given how hands-on she’s apparently been on other upcoming projects.

In November 2023, Kim Kardashian signed on to the female-driven comedy The 5th Wheel. She is set to star in the Netflix movie and executive produce alongside Girls5eva’s Paula Pell, who will pen the script with Janine Brito. In March it was announced Kardashian is also attached to an as-yet-untitled thriller from Amazon MGM that was written by Natalie Krinsky

Kim Kardashian certainly has a lot of irons in the fire, but for now fans can continue to see her on new episodes of The Kardashians each Thursday with their Hulu subscription .