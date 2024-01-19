Kim Kardashian And SKIMS Branched Into Edible Underwear Just In Time For Valentine’s Day, But It’s The Cost That Has Me Stunned

Nobody loves a holiday more than a Kardashian, and Kim Kardashian has been finding unique ways to incorporate her clothing and shapewear line SKIMS into the festivities. Take Christmas, for example, when she wrapped all of her family’s presents in reusable SKIMS cotton tees . The idea was actually quite adorable (and eco-friendly), but the endeavor would have cost the average person a small fortune. Cost is an issue with her latest items as well, as the reality TV queen is introducing edible underwear just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Coming soon to the SKIMS website , people will be able to order a Candy Bra and Candy Panty to help spice things up this February 14, but with the panties priced at $24 and the bra at $34, the cost for the edible goodies will set you back $58. And remember, this is obviously intended for one-time use.

SKIMS Candy Panty. Everyone wants a taste. Made with edible candy throughout, this super sexy panty features a thong back and SKIMS logo candy hearts at the back tassels. Comes specially packaged in a branded gift box, $24.

While $60 is certainly not a lot of money if you were talking about typical lingerie for your Valentine’s Day activities, the fact that these items will only be worn once (and theoretically not for very long) should be taken into account. But I get the novelty of it all, and the little pink candies — including SKIMS branded candy hearts — that adorn the bra and panties are pretty cute.

SKIMS Candy Bra. Look like a snack in SKIMS. This super sexy triangle bra is made with edible candy throughout and features back ties at the halter neck and underbust, finished with branded SKIMS hearts. Comes specially packaged in a branded gift box, $34.

According to the website, it looks like both items come in just one size, and with the model who is pictured being listed as a size 2, I do wonder how realistic the set is for curvier women. However, from what is shown on the product listing, the bra and panties look really nice. Strings of candies cover the “naughty bits,” and if we’re being honest, the bra isn’t that much more revealing than Kim Kardashian’s tortilla chip-sized micro-bikini — at least as long as the bra is still fully intact!

The billionaire CEO was also kind enough to provide a nutritional label for the edible underwear, and anyone who’s looking to do a little nibbling might not want to think about this too hard. The candies ring in at 110 calories per serving, with the panties containing 6 servings and the bra 7 servings, but who cares when dessert looks this good, am I right?

While most of The Kardashians star’s items come in multiple colors, it looks like pink is the only option for the candy items, which makes sense with its release so close to Valentine’s Day. Kim Kardashian has been embracing the pink lately anyway, proving that Barbiecore is still going strong by creating hot pink SKIMS products and also donning pink thigh-high boots for a Barbie -themed outing with sister Khloé and some of their daughters and nieces.

If you’re looking for a little something sweet to spice up your love life — and you’ve got $60 to spend on single-use lingerie — SKIMS Candy Bra and Panty might be just the thing, so grab yourself a pair or get on that waiting list, because I’ve got a feeling these will go quickly.