Kim Kardashian Spent 100K On A Gift For Her Partner, And I'm Gonna Need To Get On That SKIMS Payroll Stat

We know the Kardashians go hard for Christmas , and the holiday season is the time for giving. So, to celebrate her friend and SKIMS partner, Tracy Romulus’ birthday, Kim Kardashian gifted her a Cybertruck that’s worth about $100K. So, now, I need to find a way to get on the SKIMS payroll ASAP.

To celebrate Tracy Romulus and her birthday, Kardashian went the lavish route and got her a new car. So, to show her thanks and gratitude her SKIMS colleague took to her Instagram stories to post the videos of her reacting to the gift, which Kim then reposted . In the trio of posts about the moment, it started with this blurry photo of the Cybertruck and a sweet message from Romulus, that read:

(Image credit: Tracy Romulus' Instagram via Kim Kardashian's Instagram)

For context, Romulus is a very good friend of Kardashian’s and a close business partner. According to her LinkedIn , she’s the Executive Vice President, Communications at SKIMS and the Chief Brand Officer for KKW Brands. She’s been working with the reality star for years on these projects, and it’s clear by these videos alone that they’re very tight both professionally and personally.

So, it makes sense that this got posted and featured Romulus in utter shock and disbelief while Kardashian smiled from ear to ear. In the video, you can hear Romulus saying in various ways that her colleague had “officially lost [her] mind” because of this, and it's actually so sweet:

(Image credit: Tracy Romulus' Instagram via Kim Kardashian's Instagram)

In the first video, which you can see in the screenshot above, Romulus screamed:

What? Are you fucking serious? Are you nuts!? Are you crazy?

Kardashian responded with silly comments about if they could take Romulus’ car tonight and some genuine “happy birthdays.”

The second video – which appears to be a direct continuation of the first – shows Kardashian approaching the car while her friend stays behind in utter shock. Over and over again, Romulus kept asking if she was “crazy” for doing this, and in response, the SKIMS founder just kept saying “happy birthday” and “I love you.”

(Image credit: Tracy Romulus' Instagram via Kim Kardashian's Instagram)

Overall, this incredible video feels like the epitome of a birthday and/or Christmas surprise! And now, I need to find a way to get on SKIMS payroll…

Now, while a Cybertruck feels like an over-the-top gift (because it is), in the world of the Kardashians this kind of gesture isn’t totally out of the ordinary. From Kylie and Kim’s massive Christmas trees to the shapewear mogul wrapping her Christmas gifts in SKIMS shirts last year, they aren’t afraid to spend big on big days, like the holidays and birthdays.

Plus, SKIMS has had a great year that included a ton of major celebs, their products being part of Oympians kits and lux photoshoots that even included a polar bear at one point. So, they have a lot to celebrate, and Kardashian and Romulus did just that with this gift.

So, while the rest of us try to figure out how to get a present like this, I’m also just happy for these two friends, because it looked like this moment meant a lot to both of them. Now, I can’t wait to see what else the Kardashians give during this festive time of year, because it’s clear that these extra ladies know how to give a gift.