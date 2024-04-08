Kim Kardashian Went To The Beach In A Bikini And A Cowboy Hat, And The Comments Are All About Beyoncé

Summer is just around the corner, but the Kardashian sisters are already finished with this non-bikini-weather nonsense. Kourtney, Khloé and Kim Kardashian took a trip down to Turks and Caicos for some family fun in the sun, and the SKIMS boss apparently wanted to bring a little country flavor to the beach. Donning a cowboy hat and snakeskin-print bikini, Kim posted several photos from their trip, and her followers are picking up some strong Beyoncé vibes.

Beyoncé’s new country album Cowboy Carter has been the hottest topic in music since its release at the end of March, and Kim Kardashian referenced the album’s hit single “Texas Hold ‘Em” when she posted pics to Instagram from her sisterly getaway. Check it out below:

A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian) A photo posted by on

Kim Kardashian is laying her cards down, down, down, down to show off her curves in front of the islands' beautiful hilly beaches. The mom of four is known to complete some pretty intense workouts to achieve those glutes and that waist, and if you’ve got it, flaunt it. In addition to the cowboy hat, her reptile-print swimwear (made by SKIMS, of course) added to the motif, and she accessorized with a couple of cross necklaces. I’m just wondering if she left the chaps back at the beach house?

If the inspiration for her look wasn’t already obvious, The Kardashians star made it clear with the iconic caption, “This ain’t Texas…it’s Turks,” and fans were quick to shout out Queen Bey in the comments, writing:

Kim has already entered the Beyoncé era 💗 – thayna_mirelly

Beyoncé’s influence is so real – cory.hall

Beyoncé wannabe – immnotlisaaa

Kowboy Kim – vizhuel

Kim copying Beyonce!!🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 – jenna6427

Will Beyoncé help make Western wear the new corset dress? Will we start seeing sheer takes on country clothing? God, if only we were so lucky.

Time will tell if this is the start of a new fashion trend we’ll see more of this summer — like 2023 was the year of the black bikini . But for now it seems like Kim Kardashian is at least proving that she, like many of us, has been hitting “Play” on Cowboy Carter to hear songs that include Beyoncé’s collab with Miley Cyrus and a cover of one of Dolly Parton’s most iconic hits .

This isn’t the first time Kim Kardashian has seemingly drawn inspiration from Beyoncé. Last fall the reality star went for a night swim wearing a gold bikini that was reminiscent of the famous Texas native’s outfit in Austin Powers in Goldmember.

Whether in Texas or Turks, it certainly looked like the Kardashian sisters had a real live boogie and a real live hoedown on their family vacay. Khloé also showed off the stunning views in some nude swimwear made by SKIMS.