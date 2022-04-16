Kim Kardashian’s Mom Kris Jenner Opens Up About Helping Her Navigate Divorce From Kanye West

Divorce is never easy, as the old saying goes. But from the outside looking in, the divorce between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West seems like a rollercoaster of ups and downs. One minute the reality star is donning a wedding dress for West’s Donda album listening party. The next minute the two exes are embroiled in a major social media feud over new romantic partners and co-parenting styles. Kardashian’s mom Kris Jenner has been right there through it all, and she’s opening up about how she’s helping her second eldest child navigate this time in her life.

Previously, Kanye West had leveled criticisms online about not getting to see his four kids as much in the wake of the divorce and about Kim Kardashian allowing their daughter North to use TikTok. It eventually led to a public debate about which party may or may not have been right in the situation. More recently, though, Kris Jenner noted to Stellar Magazine (via The Daily Telegraph) that the family has to keep a level head and remember that not everyone sees the whole picture, saying:

When any one of us is going through something big in our lives, it’s really important for us to understand they’re not always going to have a lot of other people who are going to understand the situation. So we try to be there for her and pay attention to what’s going on.

Not long after Kim Kardashian initially filed for divorce last year, her mother imparted some words of advice for the fractured couple. Essentially, she recommended that their “kids come first” and that they not focus on “silly” and “unnecessary” things. That last bit appears to not have panned out in the long run, but the famous momager said of late that Kim still has people in her corner:

We all spend a lot of our time together. I know she feels, and she knows, that she has the support of her entire family, right? I think she’s just doing the best she can to make sure the co-parenting stuff goes well. She’s an amazing mom.

New details have since emerged about the former couple on the premiere episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians – and, of course, the fans had some thoughts about it all. Notably, Kim Kardashian’s 6-year-old son came across a Roblox game that referenced alleged new footage of her sex tape. The Skims CEO, surprisingly, was seen getting emotional about it while on a call with Kanye West. She then revealed in a confessional that he responded with supportive words, something along the lines of, “Nothing will cancel you. Stop worrying about the public perception, you know who you are.”

Kris Jenner added during the time that filming for the new show was taking place, the divorce was still “fresh” but that everyone tried to be as “transparent” as possible. Nevertheless, there are “definite boundaries” about what is said and about whom. Jenner continued, saying that everything is “still working itself out,” which the audience will have to follow along with as it unfolds on the show.

At present, though, the courts have declared Kim Kardashian legally single while the other custody/financial matters are figured out separately. According to her, she plans to now make her 40s the best time of her life, with a little help from her family (and a certain SNL star, too, so it would seem). Stay up-to-date on what else gets said about Kanye West in new episodes of The Kardashians, which you can stream every Thursday with a Hulu subscription.