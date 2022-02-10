Kim Kardashian Shares What She’s Doing Differently In Her 40s And The Great Advice Khloé Gave Her

People have been keeping up with Kim Kardashian and her famous family for the better part of 20 years. That’s nearly half of her life, as the billionaire businesswoman is set to turn 42 this year, and it doesn’t seem like she’s slowing down anytime soon. In fact, the reality TV star — who will be featured in her family’s upcoming Hulu reality series The Kardashians in April — says she’s gained a new perspective on life as she’s gotten older, inspiring her to make changes and prioritize herself.

Kim Kardashian is a mother of four, the owner of two billion-dollar businesses (Skims and KKW Beauty), a reality TV star, a global fashion icon...and the list keeps going. So how does she make time for everything without losing her sanity? Kardashian told Vogue her younger sister Khloé Kardashian had some words of wisdom that helped her figure out how to block out the noise and focus on what matters at this stage in her life.

My 40s are about being Team Me. I’m going to eat well. I’m going to work out. I’m going to have more fun, spend more time with my kids and the people who make me happy. I’m going to put my phone down. Unfollow if I don’t want to see something on Instagram. Khloé came up with the best phrase for that yesterday. She said, ‘Post and ghost.’

This sounds like great advice for anyone to take. No matter your age or the size of your bank account, wanting to be healthy and spend more time with the people who make you happy certainly sound like at least keys to happiness. There’s a certain perspective that comes with age, too, knowing that it’s okay to put your phone away or not look at certain things on social media. That’s definitely something Kim and Khloé know a lot about, as they have been in the headlines recently regarding their children’s fathers.

Khloé Kardashian shares daughter True with Tristan Thompson, who recently found out through a paternity test that he was the father of the child Maralee Nichols gave birth to in December 2021. (Social media was all over that.) Kim Kardashian has been dealing with her own issues, as estranged husband Kanye West had been vocal on social media about his frustrations regarding joint custody before deleting the posts.

Kim Kardashian said despite the obvious struggles caused by the end of her and Ye’s seven-year marriage, making decisions for herself and not to please everybody else is part of what she’s doing differently now in her 40s.

For so long, I did what made other people happy. And I think in the last two years I decided, I’m going to make myself happy. And that feels really good. And even if that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it’s important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy. I’ve chosen myself. I think it’s okay to choose you.

Despite all of the projects Kim Kardashian has taken on, the influencer seems to be finding time for herself, and that includes sexy beach vacations with still-new boyfriend Pete Davidson. Though she and the Saturday Night Live comedian have kept their relationship private, Davidson recently opened up about spending time with his “girlfriend,” and admitted that he is making plans for Valentine’s Day .