Knives Out 3's Kerry Washington Reveals Why She's Excited To Work With Stars Like Josh Brolin And Glenn Close On The Film, And I'm Jealous

I realize that I’m not an actor and have no reason to be jealous of them, however, the more I know about Knives Out 3 (AKA Wake Up Dead Man), the more I want to be a part of the making of this movie. Most recently, Kerry Washington spoke out about how excited she is to start filming with her co-stars like Josh Brolin and Glenn Close, and as I said, I can’t help but be a tad jealous over and overwhelmingly hyped about this project on the 2025 movie schedule .

Now that the cast of Wake Up Dead Man is known, and Rian Johnson announced that Knives Out 3 is filming , the actors in this ensemble are getting asked about the project. Of course, they have to keep things pretty close to the chest when it comes to plot details. However, while talking to People , Kerry Washington shared how excited she is to start working on this highly anticipated whodunnit:

It really feels like summer camp for movie-making.

I imagine it is like summer camp. Both the Knives Out cast and Glass Onion ensemble were stacked with A-Listers, and Wake Up Dead Man is no different. Summer camp feels like an appropriate way to describe working on this movie, especially when the list of co-stars is as fun as this one. Along with Washington, Johnson has assembled quite the crew, which includes: Daniel Craig (of course), Josh O’Connor, Cailee Spaeny, Mila Kunis, Andrew Scott, Glenn Close, Daryl McCormack, Thomas Haden Church, and MCU pals turned whodunnit co-stars, Jeremy Renner and Josh Brolin .

When you mix an ensemble like that with a stunning location like the mansions in the first two mysteries from Rian Johnson, I’m sure it does feel like summer camp.

Washington went on to say that she’s also excited about the project because it will reunite her with some old friends, she said:

I'm just so really honored that [director Rian Johnson] came to me for this role, ... and I'm thrilled that I'm going to get to work with some old friends like Glenn Close, who I've known forever ... and also Josh Brolin is an old friend, and some new friends, like Josh O'Connor.

For some context, the Scandal star and Glenn Close were both in the 2004 TV movie Strip Search. Washington also worked with Brolin on The Dead Girl, which came out in 2006 – and, fun fact, also starred OG Knives Out star Toni Collette. So, it’ll be exciting to see these folks reunite on screen two decades later.

Along with that, Washington referenced her “new friends.” One of the reasons these films are so delightful is they bring together a cast you’d never expect. Seeing veteran actors like Kerry Washington and Jeremy Renner interact with the likes of breakouts like Challengers star Josh O’Connor and Civil War’s Cailee Spaeny will be so entertaining! And knowing Rian Johnson, he has some surprises up his sleeve that will make this whole collaboration even better and more unpredictable. As the Ray star said:

So I think it's going to be really, really a lot of fun.

I agree, I also think it’s going to be “a lot of fun,” and I’m jealous that they all get to live the mystery now, while we have to wait over a year to watch the movie. However, I’ll easily get over that, and I know that the wait for Wake Up Dead Man will be well worth it.