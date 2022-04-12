Will Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Have A Baby? The Hulu Star Gets Real About Trying To Get Pregnant At 42

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s romance has been eventful, to say the least. Since going Instagram official in January 2021, the two have shared steamy Twilight-inspired pics , taken PDA-filled trips to Disneyland and channelled punk rock icons for Halloween. The stars got engaged at the end of last year, and many are anxious for them to walk down the aisle. (And no, that secret Las Vegas wedding was not legal .) Aside from their nuptials, though, there’s also the question of whether the two are looking to add to their blended family. Kardashian, who now has a small-screen home at Hulu, is getting really about trying to get pregnant at the age of 42.

The oldest of the Kardashian siblings attended the premiere of Hulu’s The Kardashians, during which she fielded questions about her relationship with Travis Barker. When ET spoke to Kourtney, the talk turned to the possibility of her having a child with her rockstar boyfriend. The reality TV star confirmed that she would “love” to welcome another little one, though such a thing is easier said than done:

It’s a beautiful thing that we'd love to have happen, but the journey is a bit hard for any woman who went on it.

After she made the statement, her sister, Khloé, chimed in, adding that the process is also “emotional.” In the past, she too has been candid about experiencing fertility issues while trying to have a second child after 4-year-old daughter True, who she shares with Tristan Thompson. Kim Kardashian has also spoken out about having children, having been open about the difficulties she had with her first two pregnancies and her decision to have her two other children via surrogacy.

Kourtney Kardshian shares three children with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick: 12-year-old son Mason, 9-year-old daughter Penelope and 7-year-old son Reign. Travis Barker also has two children (18-year-old Landon and 16-year-old) from his marriage to Shanna Moakler, previously accused Kardashian of “destroying” her family . Collectively, the group seems to have become a tight unit, given the group outings and holidays spent together. Another addition to the brood would surely make them a Hollywood-esque Brady Bunch.

In seriousness though, it can’t be easy for Kourtney Kardashian to discuss a tough topic like fertility so openly. Such a thing would likely be difficult for most women, though there’s surely an added weight to it when one is in the public eye like the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum is. And when it comes to her famous family, many seem to speculate almost daily whether someone is expecting. Many fans have even asserted that Kourtney has looked pregnant in bikini photos she’s posted to social media. Despite this, the starlet has provided A+ responses to such claims .

Ultimately, this all comes down to what she and Travis Barker want to do and, if they proceed with trying to have a baby, that is their right. And they’re sure to have the support of their friends, family and fans amid any potential infertility hurdles should they proceed with that plan as well.