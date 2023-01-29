Kourtney Kardashian Did A Lingerie Shoot With Travis Barker, 'Butt' Just Shared The BTS Photos

Kourtney Kardashian has never been shy about showing off her love for husband Travis Barker. The couple is infamous for their brazen displays of PDA and open-mouth tongue kisses , and all the better if the reality TV stars are able to incorporate that into their work, right? The eldest Kardashian sibling shared some behind-the-scenes moments from a sexy photo shoot she and the the Blink-182 drummer did for her Lemme Fall in Love elixir, showing fans a little booty in her silky pink lingerie.

The pics from the intimate photo shoot come just days after Kourtney Kardashian got her followers’ attention by wearing a divisive “naked” dress , in which a painting of a nude woman appeared to be printed onto the fabric over the Hulu reality star’s body. But the skin she was flaunting in the BTS pics from the Lemme shoot was 100% her own. Take a look at her Instagram for yourself:

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Barker (@kourtneykardash) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Kim Kardashian ’s sister adorned a light pink nightgown and black stilettos, as she leaned forward into Travis Barker’s arms to allow some bottom to peek out. The drummer was shirtless, wearing trademark black pants and boots in the photos. The camera crew still surrounded the couple — who will celebrate their first wedding anniversary this year — in those shots, but other photos shared by the Hulu reality star showed them seemingly by themselves (except for whoever took the pictures), sharing a sweet moment together on a couch.

In those photos, they appear to be taking a moment to relax, with Travis Barker lying on top of his wife, eyes closed with his head on her stomach. She rests with her hands on his shaved head, looking off at something across the room. The famed drummer seemed to appreciate the sultry looks, as he commented on Kourtney Kardashian’s post:

Like nobody’s watching 😈🕺🏻

These two showing their love for each other like nobody’s watching has never been an issue, and a number of the other comments were from people who seemed to disagree with their willingness to share such private moments. Honestly, though, Kourtney Kardashian is allowed to post as much as she and her rock star hubby want, and I love the confidence she’s showing lately, after finally getting her energy back a year after going through IVF treatments in an attempt to have a baby .

Travis Barker has said he doesn’t “give a fuck” about people who complain that they’ve overshared intimate moments of their journey, and his wife has spoken out about being in a much healthier head space with her weight , admitting that she used to be fixated on a specific number.