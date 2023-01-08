Kourtney Kardashian Drops Impressive Workout Video And Proves Her Energy Is ‘Finally Back’ A Year After IVF Journey

Kourtney Kardashian is enjoying life right now, as she’s been engulfed in marital bliss with rock star Travis Barker. Though the two have been lovey dovey since going Instagram official in 2021 and marrying in 2022 , they haven’t shied away from discussing their personal obstacles. The biggest was their IVF journey, which saw the celebrity power couple attempt to conceive a child. The two have since put those efforts to rest, and Kardashian has been working to regain her energy. Well, it looks like it’s “finally back,” based on an impressive workout video she shared.

The Poosh founder has typically been one to stay in shape, but it would seem that she’s been doubling her efforts in the aftermath of her IVF practices. The star posted a video to her Instagram stories this weekend, and she was getting it in by doing boxing sit-ups. She also included a brief caption in the post that reads, “mornings with @donamatrixtraining almost a year after last IVF attempt, energy finally back.” Take a look at her routine in the snapshot down below:

And here I thought Khloé Kardashian was the only one of the famous sisters to go hard in the gym. Kudos to Kourtney for doing what she can to get back to her old self. One would think that it hasn’t been totally easy, considering she’s a busy person and it can just be difficult to push one’s self to work out in general.

Last year, Kourtney Kardashian got real about trying to get pregnant in her 40s. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star called the process of conception a “beautiful thing” but acknowledged that it can be difficult for women around her age. Khloé, who was present during that chat and has had her share of pregnancy ups and downs, co-signed and referred to the process as “emotional.”

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s pregnancy attempts were covered in depth during The Kardashians (which can be streamed with a Hulu subscription ). The series got incredibly personal when it came to showing the couple’s proposed options for increasing their odds of having a baby. In one episode, it was even proposed that Kardashian could drink Barker’s semen to improve her thyroid levels. Another pregnancy scheme involved the consumption of quail eggs (which probably seems a lot more appetizing than the former offer). Some have criticized the couple’s decision to be so open about the situation, prompting Barker to drop a NSFW response to the naysayers.

While it appears that the mother of three would’ve liked to have welcomed another little one, it’s more than apparent that she’s pushing forward and not living in hypotheticals. I’d expect to see even more of these cool workout clips as time goes on, and here’s to further progress for her as time goes on.