Kourtney Kardashian Has A New Scheme To Try And Get Pregnant (And This Time It Doesn't Involve Drinking Travis Barker's Semen)

Kourtney Kardashian is certainly putting it all out there on her family’s new reality show The Kardashians (available with a Hulu subscription ). As well as opening up about her relationship with now-legal-husband Travis Barker , the Poosh founder has used the show to help launch a collab with Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop , gotten real about her issues with how editors are portraying her love story , and shared the intimate details of her and the Blink 182 drummer’s journey to have a baby. Like, really intimate details. In the latest episode, Kourtney spoke about her latest scheme to try to get pregnant, and it’s a lot tamer than her past efforts!

After revealing that her egg retrieval had not gone as they’d hoped, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker started a Panchakarma cleanse, which required no sex, no exercise, no caffeine, etc. When preparing for the cleanse, the reality star noted the difference between that and the previous advice she’d gotten from a doctor, who told her she could improve her thyroid levels by drinking Barker’s semen “like, four times a week." Her latest attempts, discussed in Episode 9, “Bucket List Goals,” mercifully had nothing to do with semen, as she said after sitting down to a lunch of quail eggs:

Quail eggs supposedly are useful when trying to have a baby, but I’m not sure if that's documented online. I haven’t looked it up.

Kourtney Kardashian told her friend Stephanie Shepherd that she had to eat quail eggs every day “for baby-making” purposes, but admitted to not knowing why. Pretty much she seems willing to try anything and everything to conceive a child with her new husband, and who can blame her? (Eating quail eggs is certainly not as extreme as her sister Kim Kardashian saying she’d be willing to “ eat poop every single day ” to look younger.)

The newlywed Barkers seem so eager to add to their blended family , you can’t blame them for experimenting with different ideas, even if they’re not scientifically proven to actually help fertility. Registered dietitian Tamsin Jordan, who specializes in women’s health, told Insider that while there’s not strong evidence to suggest that quail eggs enhance fertility, they do contain nutrients like choline, folate and other B vitamins that can help.

Quail eggs are a good addition to anyone’s diet, the dietitian said, because the protein supports tissue growth and repair, digestion and muscle-building. However, she notes that you’d have to eat five quail eggs to get the amount of protein equivalent to one chicken egg, which Kourtney’s friend had questioned.

Season 1 of the Kardashian-Jenners’ Hulu reality show is coming to an end, and with no indication from real-time headlines that Kourtney is pregnant (the show so far has been set in the later months of 2021), it’s unlikely we’ll see any resolution to their fertility journey on this season of the show . Dare we hope the couple have been saving a big announcement for the airing of the season finale? I’m not sure that’s how reality TV works, but a girl can dream!