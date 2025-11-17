See Elsie Hewitt's Sweet Birthday Message For ‘Best Friend’ (And Soon To Be Daddy) Pete Davidson

Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt are in the midst of what appears to be one of the happiest times in their relationship. Earlier this year, Hewitt and Davidson confirmed they’re expecting their first child together and, since then, they’ve expressed excitement over welcoming the little one. Ahead of that, though, the pair recently had another reason to celebrate, as Davidson just marked his 32nd birthday. With that, Hewitt took a moment to sweetly pay tribute to her partner and soon-to-be baby daddy.

The former Saturday Night Live cast member’s birthday was on November 16 and, to commemorate the occasion, Hewitt (29) posted a cute reel to Instagram. Within the compilation were sweet clips of the man she referred to as her “best friend” and “personal toe cracker.” The model also made reference to Davidson’s VHS collection, which was glimpsed within that viral pregnancy post. Take a look at the post down below:

A post shared by elsie (@elsie) A photo posted by on

My first thought upon watching the clip was, “That’s a lot of toe cracking.” However, my second was, “This is a sweet way to pay tribute to someone.” I’m not the only person who appears to find the clip to be delightful either, as a number of fans (and even singer Rita Ora) have chimed in with sweet thoughts as well. If this video is any indication, Hewitt and Davidson’s relationship has included its fair share of funny and lovely moments, and it’s great to see.

Elsie Hewitt and Pete Davidson reportedly began dating around March 2025 and, in May, they made their red carpet debut at the Blossom Ball. Davidson has seemingly spared no expense when it comes to his girlfriend, even spending nearly $13k on a time piece for her amid the opening of a jewelry showroom in his hometown back in July. In the couple’s downtime, they’ve also seemingly enjoyed a few excursions, including a trip on a boat. (And, no, it wasn’t the infamous ferry Davidson and Colin Jost bought together).

The Davidson/Hewitt pregnancy announcement was shared to social media in mid July, and the two were met with congratulatory comments from fans and celebrities alike. A friend of the King of Staten Island star, MGK even declared that he was psyched for eventual playdates involving his and Megan Fox’s baby, Saga Blade, and Hewitt and Davidson’s kid. Since the reveal, insiders have also weighed in on whether Hewitt and Davidson will get married, with some claiming they could become engaged shortly.

In the meantime, though, Pete Davidson continues to work, and he had three films alone – Dog Man, The Home and The Pickup – get released amid the 2025 movie schedule. All the while, Davidson has been staying away from social media and doesn’t seem to have any plans to get back online.

So it would seem that, at least for the foreseeable future, Elsie Hewitt will be the sole member of the couple posting content. And I must say, Hewitt’s birthday tribute to Pete Davidson marks yet another excellent piece of content, and I wouldn’t be surprised if more is shared soon, especially as their baby’s arrival draws closer.