90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Gave Chloe And Johny A Big Offer, And I’d Be Shocked If They Turn It Down

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way is all about Americans finding love abroad, but many times, we've seen those Americans ultimately decide that leaving the United States is too difficult. While there are success stories, we've seen many 90 Day Fiancé couples change course and move to the United States when presented with the opportunity. I'm thinking that's going to happen with Chloe Fabiano and Johny Fernandes, after their latest episode mentioned an attractive offer.

This episode was the second consecutive one where Chloe's mother, Michelle, was visiting Aruba to see how her daughter was getting settled in. Chloe left out the bits about spying on Johny to make sure he wasn't cheating, but was unable to hide the significant financial struggle they're facing in order to get on their feet. This led to the offer, and I'm going to be surprised if they turn it down.

Chloe's Mother Wants The Couple To Move To Boston

While other couples, like Manon and Anthony, were able to move abroad using money from the sale of a home, Chloe has mainly survived on her mother's funding for her move. Michelle's visit was a checkup, but it was also to tell her daughter she was cutting her off.

There was one way she could support Chloe and Johny, however, and that was if they agreed to leave Aruba and move to Boston. Under that plan, Chloe could take on the job that her mother had set up for her, and presumably, Johny could just hang out until he officially obtained his green card and was able to work.

With Chloe Lined Up With A Big Job, The Decision Seems Obvious

As mentioned, Chloe had a job her mother set up for her, but instead moved to Aruba to be with Johny. Given that she is currently unable to work, and will need to pay $600 and a monthly fee to even start, returning home to take that salaried job with benefits has to sound pretty good. Not to make too many assumptions, but I would guess that Chloe's job pays more than Johny's as a party boat entertainer.

Aruba is beautiful, and a paradise to be sure, but it's not like moving to Boston would be a prison sentence. It's a thriving city in the U.S. with plenty to do, and I know other 90 Day Fiancé couples who would kill to be there rather than in the middle of Wyoming or some other rural state.

It has me looking at that picture of Chloe seemingly back in the U.S. celebrating Halloween in a different light. Could this be a sign that 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way will end with the couple ultimately deciding to move to Boston? If I had to choose, I'm not sure it'd be a contest between a comfortable life in a bustling city or struggling on an island. What good is living in paradise if you don't have the funds to enjoy it?

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way continues on TLC on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET, and will roll into the new year as part of the 2026 TV schedule. I'll be eager to see what Chloe and Johny ultimately choose to do, and curious about what they'll do next if they truly are against the idea of leaving Aruba.