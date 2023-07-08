Kristen Bell Had Dinner With Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, And Many Other Famous Folks, And I'm Baffled By The Star Power In This Photo

Like many A-listers, Kristen Bell decided to take a summer break from the Hollywood scene. She and her family got away from the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles, and took a trip to Idaho. However, Bell wasn't alone as multiple Hollywood stars flocked to the Pacific Northwest. The Frozen star had dinner with Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, and many other famous folks, which she documented in a photo, and I'm baffled

The Queenpins actress has been relaxing in Idaho with her family, including husband Dax Shepard and their two daughters, courtesy of late-night host Jimmy Kimmel’s South Fork Lodge, according to Deadline.

Other A-list celebrities joined Kristen Bell and Shepard in the Gem State for a lovely outdoor dinner. Of course, the Good Place star had to document the star-studded moment by posting an image to her Instagram account. Besides Friends alums Aniston and Cox, there were other famous faces like Jason Bateman, Adam Scott, and John Mulaney sprinkled throughout the packed dinner table. Check out the entire celebrity-filled feast and other snaps from the Emmy-nominated actress below:

There were so many Hollywood stars at the long dinner table you would need a magnifying glass to identify them all. It says a lot about Jimmy Kimmel and his Hollywood relationships that he could get all those celebrities in one place. This impressive dinner party didn’t just boast drama actors, sitcom stars, and comedians though. Other big names included actresses Olivia Munn and Shiri Appleby, fellow late-night host Jimmy Fallon, director Adam McKay, CNN’s Jake Tapper, Snow Patrol member Johnny McDaid, and YouTuber Mark Rober. Talk about range.

While people like Kim Kardashian were partying it up at the Fourth of July White Party last weekend, Jimmy Kimmel’s Idaho lodge seemed to rival it with such an impressive guest list. I was overwhelmed by the amount of star power around the table. You can spend minutes, if not, hours, trying to find all the celebrities vacationing and dining against the beautiful dusky Idaho skyline. Honestly, a magnifying glass is needed if you want to spot every A-lister.

Compared to most star-studded moments, seeing these Hollywood A-listers sitting at the long dining table seemed more casual and relaxed. This was evident by the Frozen II star’s candid photos from the week-long vacation. Oftentimes, celebrity gatherings can feel manicured and calculated to get a “these-people-might-be-real-friends” vibe. Fortunately, this dinner party was the opposite of that. Everyone was just themselves as they wore casual winter-esque clothing after finishing a nice meal. It was nice to see multiple stars sharing a few candid moments with their followers.

Kristen Bell took a much-deserved break as she gears up for her cinematic return as an undisclosed character in PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie, which premieres on September 29 on the 2023 movie schedule. She’s also reportedly set to voice Anna once more in the upcoming Disney sequel Frozen 3. However, while we wait for those, you can go back and watch the actress's series The Good Place with a Netflix subscription.

Along with Bell, this A+ guest list has tons of upcoming TV series and movies coming out in the near future. So, overall, this party has sparked a lot of excitement!