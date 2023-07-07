Kim Kardashian's Viral Claims About Her Hard-Partying On The Fourth Come Shortly After She Admits To Drinking Again

In the past, Kim Kardashian has been included on lists of sober celebs like Jennifer Lopez and Blake Lively. The reality star recently revealed she has started to drink every now and again after turning 42 in an effort to let herself have a little bit of fun once in a while. It seemed like this applied at the star-studded Fourth of July party Kardashian attended this week, where she was photographed doing shots and having the time of her life.

Kim Kardashian Partied Hard On The Fourth of July

Fanatics CEO and billionaire Michael Rubin throws an annual Fourth of July party that some consider to be the party of the year. Everyone wears all white, and it’s guest list includes athletes, models, actors, pop stars, and more. Kardashian made an appearance this year, and rocked yet another look giving summer outfit goals. She posted absolutely stunning pictures of the day on her Instagram, including one where she was taking shots with other celebs in attendance. You can see her post below:

I’m glad she is finally letting her busy self have a little fun. She looks gorgeous at the event and seemingly had a great time partying with her sister and some lifelong friends. Later, a fan on Twitter asked the SKIMS mogul if she was actually doing shots at the party, given that Kardashian just started drinking again. She confirmed that she definitely was, and actually partied very hard at Rubin’s party, saying that she ended up doing 11 shots at the event. You can see her tweet below:

Oh I sure did! times 11!July 5, 2023 See more

Why Kim Kardashian Decided To Start Drinking Again

Kardashian has been mostly sober for many years. While Cosmopolitan reported that the 42-year-old would occasionally enjoy a glass of champagne on a very special occasion, she abstained for the most part, and she has never been a big drinker. As for why she decided to change that in her 40s, she told Gwenyth Paltrow on her Goop podcast that with the stress of running so many businesses, she wanted to have more fun in her off time. She said:

I started to drink a little bit at the age of 42. Coffee and alcohol. I feel like I just gotta let loose a little bit.[...]Cause why not, you know? I just feel like I work a lot and I focus… all day after school then it’s like product meetings and testing things and packaging meetings and everything for SKKN. I just don’t ever feel comfortable just laying around doing nothing. So my version of that has been to spend some time with my friends and have a drink and stay out a little bit later, when I probably wouldn’t have done that before.

I’m happy for Kim! She has taken on a lot of business ventures, especially in the last few years. The latest season of The Kardashians chronicles the entrepreneur maintaining a skincare line and doing tons of business for her shapewear company SKIMS, which launched her into billionaire status. This woman does it all, and letting herself enjoy her off time is huge. As for her drink of choice? Kardashian is a tequila girl. She said:

It just has to be a little shot of pineapple and a shot of tequila. I have two shots and I’m, like, so good. It’s been fun.

You can catch Kim Kardashian enjoying the big and little things in life in the latest season of The Kardashians which is streaming now with a Hulu subscription. This season chronicles Kim’s Dolce and Gabbana partnership, as well as her season-long feud with her sister Kourtney, so fans of the fashion icon should definitely check it out. For more information on other shows heading to the small screen this year, make sure to consult our 2023 TV premiere schedule.