Kylie Jenner Calls Out ‘Misconception’ She Got Lip Filler Because She’s Insecure About Her Body
Kylie Jenner discussed her lips.
Kylie Jenner has been in the public eye for some time now, but it was around 2014 that she made the news in a way that rivals her famous siblings like Kourtney or Kim Kardashian. Many took notice of the reality TV veteran’s appearance, specifically her lips, which appeared to be fuller. It was later revealed that Jenner underwent augmentation in order to enhance them. In the years since, a number of people have praised the beauty guru for that admission. At the same time, however, it’s been suggested by some that she made the cosmetic change out of total body insecurity. Now, Jenner is calling out the “misconception” surrounding the operation.
In recent years, the Kylie Cosmetics head has gradually become more candid about her beauty secrets. Aside from discussing her methods though, she’s also provided some insight into reasons behind the choices she’s made. The star – who officially became the world’s youngest billionaire in 2019 – discussed her body during a cover story done for HommeGirls. While she admitted to having one experience “insecurity” in regard to the way her lips, yet she claims that she, in general, has not been driven by self-doubt:
Some may remember that the conversation revolving around Kylie Jenner’s mouth years ago was quite extensive. Around that time, Jenner actually lied about getting her lips done and claimed that she’d used a lip-liner to accentuate them. However, it was later revealed on Keeping Up With the Kardashians (which is streamable with a Peacock subscription) that the change was a result of a procedure. Later on, Jenner explained that she withheld the truth because she believed her fans would think she was “crazy” for doing so. She also stated that she didn’t want to be a “bad influence.”
The star’s views on her body have changed tremendously these days, it seems, especially since she’s now a mother. She has a five-year-old daughter named Stormi and is also mommy to 14-month-old son Aire. The businesswoman specifically mentioned her little girl while telling the magazine how the concept of beauty now factors into her life:
Kylie Jenner appears to have no problem with discussing or showing off her body now, whether she’s going full Catwoman for a photoshoot or walking fans through a beauty tutorial. Many are sure to still have mixed feelings about her decision to get lip fillers. However, based on her recent comments, she remains unbothered and will continue to make the cosmetics choices that she feels are right for her.
You can see her alongside her relatives on The Kardashians, which is streamable with a Hulu subscription and will return for its third season on May 25 as part of the 2023 TV schedule.
Covering superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. I eat more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
