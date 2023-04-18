Kylie Jenner Calls Out ‘Misconception’ She Got Lip Filler Because She’s Insecure About Her Body

Kylie Jenner has been in the public eye for some time now, but it was around 2014 that she made the news in a way that rivals her famous siblings like Kourtney or Kim Kardashian . Many took notice of the reality TV veteran’s appearance, specifically her lips, which appeared to be fuller. It was later revealed that Jenner underwent augmentation in order to enhance them. In the years since, a number of people have praised the beauty guru for that admission. At the same time, however, it’s been suggested by some that she made the cosmetic change out of total body insecurity. Now, Jenner is calling out the “misconception” surrounding the operation.

In recent years, the Kylie Cosmetics head has gradually become more candid about her beauty secrets. Aside from discussing her methods though, she’s also provided some insight into reasons behind the choices she’s made. The star – who officially became the world’s youngest billionaire in 2019 – discussed her body during a cover story done for HommeGirls . While she admitted to having one experience “insecurity” in regard to the way her lips, yet she claims that she, in general, has not been driven by self-doubt:

I think a big misconception about me is that I've had so much surgery on my face and that I was some insecure person, and I really wasn't! Yeah, I love full lips and wanted full lips, but growing up I was always the most confident person in the room. I was the girl performing for everyone.I had my one lip insecurity thing, so I got lip filler, and it was the best thing I've ever done. I don't regret it. But I always thought I was cute.

Some may remember that the conversation revolving around Kylie Jenner’s mouth years ago was quite extensive. Around that time, Jenner actually lied about getting her lips done and claimed that she’d used a lip-liner to accentuate them. However, it was later revealed on Keeping Up With the Kardashians (which is streamable with a Peacock subscription ) that the change was a result of a procedure. Later on, Jenner explained that she withheld the truth because she believed her fans would think she was “crazy” for doing so. She also stated that she didn’t want to be a “bad influence.”

The star’s views on her body have changed tremendously these days, it seems, especially since she’s now a mother. She has a five-year-old daughter named Stormi and is also mommy to 14-month-old son Aire. The businesswoman specifically mentioned her little girl while telling the magazine how the concept of beauty now factors into her life:

It's made me love myself more. I see my features in my daughter and my son now, but you know, my daughter looks like me. I get to see my beauty in her, and it's made me love myself more for sure. Beauty is always changing for me.

Kylie Jenner appears to have no problem with discussing or showing off her body now, whether she’s going full Catwoman for a photoshoot or walking fans through a beauty tutorial. Many are sure to still have mixed feelings about her decision to get lip fillers. However, based on her recent comments, she remains unbothered and will continue to make the cosmetics choices that she feels are right for her.