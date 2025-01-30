See Kylie Jenner Show Up At Paris Fashion Week And Rock A Plunging Vintage Corset: ‘A Custom Look’

Kylie Jenner has been spoken about a lot lately for her relationship with Timothée Chalamet , especially after she accompanied him to the Golden Globe Awards earlier this month. However, we can’t ignore the fact that she’s one of the more fashion-forward members of the Kardashian-Jenner family , and she certainly stepped out of everyone else’s shadow with a risqué “custom look” at Paris Fashion Week. A week before a new season of The Kardashians hits the 2025 TV schedule , the fashionista stunned in a gold dress with a plunging neckline.

The youngest Kardashian sister has often been known to highlight her chest when making fashion choices — she made the boob grab pose a whole thing, after all — but her look at the Jean Paul Gaultier 2025 Spring-Summer couture show on January 29 is next level. The designer shared some images to Instagram , which you can see below:

A post shared by Jean Paul Gaultier (@jeanpaulgaultier) A photo posted by on

The designer described the gown as “a custom look from Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture,” and it certainly fits her snug as a glove. A gilded halter top plunges into the vintage corset at her waist, barely containing her chest. The dress then drops in a shimmering pattern all the way to the ground and includes a long train.

In addition to Jean Paul Gaultier’s photos, which show the futuristic-looking design from several different perspectives, Kylie Jenner shared in her Stories a couple of pics and videos from her night at the runway show at Paris Fashion Week, and this black-and-white image gives us a better look at the detailing on the gown:

(Image credit: Kylie Jenner's Instagram Stories)

Her hair appeared to be pulled back in a sleek bun, so it would seem she remains one of the few of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters not to be rocking a bob. Kim and Khloé Kardashian went all “short hair, don’t care” for the new year, after Kendall Jenner chopped off her locks around the holidays.

Kylie Jenner has definitely been making her mark in the world of celebrity fashion over the past couple of years, which isn’t surprising given the family she comes from and that Timothée Chalamet is known for his style as well (even if he does get mocked with Kardashian jokes for some of his bold choices). Jenner launched her fashion line Khy in 2023 and regularly models pieces from her collection on social media, including a black footed catsuit that would look at home on any DC movie set.

This plunging neckline and vintage corset, though, that she showed off in Paris is a real statement, and I can’t wait to see what looks she continues to show off this year.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors