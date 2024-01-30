After Kylie Jenner's Been Wearing All Those Cute Outfits For Fashion Week, She's Reportedly Retiring To A $5K Suite

Kylie Jenner showed out at Paris Couture Fashion Week and continued to impress with multiple looks during a French excursion that saw her taking in the hottest fashion trends for Spring and Summer 2024. It wasn’t just the clothes, however, that made the makeup mogul’s trip super fancy, as she apparently dropped quite a few bucks for the French suite her and daughter Stormi stayed in. In fact, the fancy hotel digs reportedly put the Kardashians’ youngest sister out a whopping $5,000 per night.

Actually, according to The Sun , $5K is the minimum Kylie Jenner could expect to spend for a night in the Le Negresco Hotel’s Marie Antoinette Suite, whose 861-square-foot space comes with a gorgeous sea view, walk-in closet, espresso machine and mini-bar. But while there is a Michelin-starred restaurant in the hotel, it’s unknown if they’ll cook her up the Kardashians’ go-to drunk food — a grilled cheese sandwich — should she choose to crack open that minibar. Jenner shared a photo of the stunning view from her suite to Instagram Stories :

(Image credit: Kylie Jenner's Instagram Stories)

Le Negresco Hotel ’s website describes the Marie Antoinette Suite as having blue and golden hues, with “majestic” columns welcoming its guests onto its spacious terrace. The suite is meant to emphasize the “feminine grace and discreet elegance” of its namesake queen, with care being put into every detail of its design.

The bedroom is described as delicate neoclassical, boasting a bed “crowned by a magnificent, draped dome” that features a medallion and garlands that are supposedly inspired by the queen’s very bed at Petit Trianon. Kylie Jenner shared a pic of the bed, on which sit bags of goodies from Jacquemus.

(Image credit: Kylie Jenner's Instagram Stories)

The lip kit queen hit up several events while in France, and after meshing the popular wet look with the sheer trend earlier in the week with a strapless white Jean Paul Gaultier, she continued to play with different colors and styles in other amazing outfits. Her Instagram page is full of images of Kylie Jenner sporting mermaid sequins, different black ensembles and the classy red number she donned for the Jacquemus’ “Les Sculptures” Fashion Show:

(Image credit: Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty)

With all of the amazing fashion events she was able to attend — on top of the pricey hotel suite — Kylie Jenner was definitely living large on her European travels. She seemed to be enjoying herself too, as she brought back the boob grab pose she’s become famous for. Jenner’s fans love seeing her live her life to the fullest, and I wonder if embracing all of these opportunities is part of the resurrection of her King Kylie era, which fans celebrated after she shared images of her bubblebum pink hair earlier in January.