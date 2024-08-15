Kylie Jenner Talks Using A Baseball Cap To Hide Her Face And How Leonardo DiCaprio Is Doing It Wrong

When you reach a level of celebrity that mirrors the likes of reality stars like Kylie Jenner or actors like Leonardo DiCaprio, anonymity seems like more of a luxury than a given. To go out in public, they need to hide their recognizable faces, however, now those don’t even work sometimes. However, The Kardashians star has seemingly cracked the code, and it sounds like the Titanic star could stand to learn a thing or two from her.

During her interview with British Vogue , she met up with the journalist at a restaurant in New York City, and she spoke about being able to navigate without being noticed when she's in the city for business or to visit her boyfriend. She has a specific look she goes for, and it sounds like she’s mastered the art of incognito mode, as she told the outlet:

I’ve been walking the High Line. There’s an angle that you can do where they can’t see your face, and I wear a mask. [DiCaprio] has a distinct incognito look that now is not incognito because people know it so well.

Considering Kylie Jenner is a reality star and business owner with 398 million followers on Instagram and she’s dating an A-list actor, if she’s noticed in public, it’s an event. However, while she and Timothée Chalamet have been seen hanging out on a few occasions, overall, the Dune star and Kylie Cosmetics owner have kept things lowkey . That might be in part because they’ve both mastered the art of wearing an inconspicuous baseball hat in public.

While you’d think folks would notice Kylie Jenner casually walking down the High Line in a baseball cap and mask, it hasn’t happened. Between her incognito look, and you know, the fact that she’s walking around the densely populated and fast-paced New York City, she’s been able to “get around” as she explained:

I haven’t had one person notice me. I’ve been really able to get around.

So, yeah, I hope Leo is taking notes. The actor famously wears a baseball hat and mask out in public, and while it hides his features, people know it’s him.

Overall, I’m happy Jenner has found such a good way to move around without being spotted. Between the rumor mill surrounding her and Chalamet’s relationship, the alleged drama regarding him not being on The Kardashians , and many other things, I imagine walking the High Line without being recognized is both a literal and figurative breath of fresh air.

Even though you probably aren’t likely to see Kylie Jenner in public if you’re in New York City, you can easily see her on TV, as The Kardashians just finished its latest run on the 2024 TV schedule . So, while the reality star continues to live her best life with her boyfriend, family, kids and baseball hat, you can keep up with the Kardashians with a Hulu subscription .