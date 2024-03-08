Kylie Jenner Has Accepted The Rumor Mill. But She Doesn’t Want To Talk About Timothée Chalamet

Kylie Jenner has always been one of the more private members of the Kardashian-Jenner family when it comes to her relationships. While she did grow up in front of the reality TV cameras, she and sister Kendall Jenner do not share the same philosophy as Kourtney, Khloé and Kim Kardashian, who have allowed marriages, divorces, cheating scandals and breakups to become stories on our TV screens. Kylie discussed this — and rumors regarding her alleged beau and her changing style — but the fact remains that she does not want to talk about Timothée Chalamet.

It’s been almost a year since speculation first started about a romance between the lip kit queen and Dune: Part Two star Timothée Chalamet. However, outside of a few PDA-filled public appearances between the two, Kylie Jenner has revealed startlingly little about her relationship.

The Kardashians star is used to being the subject of rumors, she told the New York Times , but there are some things she doesn’t want to open up to public opinion.

When you share so much, you open yourself up to more comments and more people’s opinions of your life. It’s just years and years of not feeling like my face or looks are accepted. There’s nothing anyone could ever say now that would hurt me.

Those of us with a Hulu subscription may have seen Kylie Jenner open up on The Kardashians about being screamed at and violated by paparazzi when she was a teenager, so it’s no surprise that she’s developed some thick skin. She’s also claimed that the Kardashian haters fuel her . That doesn’t mean she likes everything that’s said, though, and when asked about fan speculation that Timothée Chalamet has had an effect on her style, she said:

I don’t know how I feel about that. I just don’t want to talk about personal things.

Fans apparently think Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet’s relationship inspired a “cottagecore” vibe, with NYT specifically mentioning a puff-sleeved maxi dress she showed off on Instagram last summer. She wouldn’t be the first of her sisters to see their fashion choices change with their relationships. Kim Kardashian famously had to develop her own style after Kanye West stopped dictating her looks post-split. Khloé Kardashian also admitted to Kourtney that she thinks the older sister’s punk rock style is just a phase that she adapted when she started dating Travis Barker.

Kylie Jenner didn’t confirm or deny any influences the Wonka star — who has been known to rock some amazing looks on the red carpet — might have had on her wardrobe, but she did say that having baby Aire in February 2022 was a factor. She admitted:

It takes me a while after I have a baby to feel like myself again. Then you get your body back, and you’re like, ‘Wait, the trends have changed.’

The makeup mogul has been showing off plenty of new looks lately through her Khy clothing line drops and even seemed to throw back to her “King Kylie” era with a bubblegum pink hairdo , so she seems to be ever-evolving. As for her relationship though, that remains a big question mark.

Breakup rumors have been circulating , especially after Kylie Jenner flew to New York ahead of the Dune: Part Two premiere but was not seen at the event. We’ll just have to wait to see if we get any clarity from either party, but with Jenner reaffirming her stance on not talking about personal things, that might not be too easy.