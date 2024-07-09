There’s Reportedly More Tea When It Comes To Kylie Jenner And Timothée Chalamet’s Relationship, And Mom Kris Is Involved

For the most part, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have kept their love lives very private. We’ve been hearing rumors about the reality star and actor dating for about a year now, and there’s only been a few instances of them publicly displaying their relationship – like the time they kissed at the Golden Globes . Now, however, there’s apparently drama within the family regarding how private these two are being, and Kris Jenner is reportedly involved.

Allegedly, Kris Jenner wants her daughter’s relationship to be featured on The Kardashians – which is currently airing a new season now on the 2024 TV schedule . However, reports claim that Kylie does not want this. This is a point of contention between the two as a source told Daily Mail :

Kris would love for Timothée to flaunt Kylie everywhere - but Kylie is making sure to fight this because she actually doesn't want to make it more of a spectacle than it already is.

Seeing Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet walk a red carpet together or witnessing the Oscar-nominated actor on his partner’s reality show might break the internet. It would 100% be a viral moment, and the insider is claiming that Kris wants to capitalize on it. However, Kylie does not want that, as this person alleged:

She wants to nurture the relationship and have it last and not make a mockery out of it. They love doing normal and fun things with each other and are homebodies.

Earlier, the source claimed that the relationship is working in part because “Kylie is not putting ultimatums on” Chalamet to be on The Kardashians. And so far, it has worked. While the Kardashian/Jenners have had their partners featured on the show, so far, the Dune star has not appeared. Overall, that seems to be a good thing as the source continued their claim:

Theirs is a more private relationship in which they can be as normal a couple as is possible considering their levels of fame.

The source went on to say that the Call Me By Your Name star wants to “focus all his attention away from work on her,” and overall it seems like they’re committed to this relationship working.

Keeping things low-key has also probably helped quell the rumor mill that surrounds Kylie Jenner and Chalamet. Other than seeing the makeup mogul and Little Women star hanging out from time to time, we really don’t know much about their relationship and it sounds like they want it to stay that way.

Despite Kris Jenner’s alleged wants for the reality show, it would appear that Kylie and Timothée will continue to keep things under the radar .

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Considering the fact that both Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are certified A-listers, there has been a lot of attention on them and rumors about their relationship. It makes sense that they don’t want to “make it more of a spectacle than it already is,” and it will be interesting to see if that impacts The Kardashians and specifically Kylie’s relationship with Kris.

Only time will tell, and if Kylie and Timothée stay together for the foreseeable future, it will be interesting to see if he makes a cameo on The Kardashians. But, it sounds like the chances of that happening are slim to none based on what this source said.