There’s Reportedly More Tea When It Comes To Kylie Jenner And Timothée Chalamet’s Relationship, And Mom Kris Is Involved
Is something bad brewing?
For the most part, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have kept their love lives very private. We’ve been hearing rumors about the reality star and actor dating for about a year now, and there’s only been a few instances of them publicly displaying their relationship – like the time they kissed at the Golden Globes. Now, however, there’s apparently drama within the family regarding how private these two are being, and Kris Jenner is reportedly involved.
Allegedly, Kris Jenner wants her daughter’s relationship to be featured on The Kardashians – which is currently airing a new season now on the 2024 TV schedule. However, reports claim that Kylie does not want this. This is a point of contention between the two as a source told Daily Mail:
Seeing Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet walk a red carpet together or witnessing the Oscar-nominated actor on his partner’s reality show might break the internet. It would 100% be a viral moment, and the insider is claiming that Kris wants to capitalize on it. However, Kylie does not want that, as this person alleged:
Earlier, the source claimed that the relationship is working in part because “Kylie is not putting ultimatums on” Chalamet to be on The Kardashians. And so far, it has worked. While the Kardashian/Jenners have had their partners featured on the show, so far, the Dune star has not appeared. Overall, that seems to be a good thing as the source continued their claim:
The source went on to say that the Call Me By Your Name star wants to “focus all his attention away from work on her,” and overall it seems like they’re committed to this relationship working.
Keeping things low-key has also probably helped quell the rumor mill that surrounds Kylie Jenner and Chalamet. Other than seeing the makeup mogul and Little Women star hanging out from time to time, we really don’t know much about their relationship and it sounds like they want it to stay that way.
Despite Kris Jenner’s alleged wants for the reality show, it would appear that Kylie and Timothée will continue to keep things under the radar.
Considering the fact that both Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are certified A-listers, there has been a lot of attention on them and rumors about their relationship. It makes sense that they don’t want to “make it more of a spectacle than it already is,” and it will be interesting to see if that impacts The Kardashians and specifically Kylie’s relationship with Kris.
Only time will tell, and if Kylie and Timothée stay together for the foreseeable future, it will be interesting to see if he makes a cameo on The Kardashians. But, it sounds like the chances of that happening are slim to none based on what this source said.
As this situation develops, we’ll be sure to keep you posted. To keep up with what this couple is up to professionally, you can watch the new season of The Kardashians with a Hulu subscription, and you can see Timothée Chalamet in his latest movie, Dune: Part 2, with a Max subscription.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.