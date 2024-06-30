Hot Off The Presses, Kylie Jenner And Timothée Chalamet Were Seen Hanging Out

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have, for the most part, kept their relationship of over a year private. While the two were seen kissing at the Golden Globes (and a Beyoncé concert and the U.S. Open), they have yet to make an appearance on the red carpet together and have not so much as confirmed they were dating on social media. They’ve been laying low for the past few months, sparking concern of a breakup, but have no fear! The couple has re-emerged, as they were pictured together heading out for a movie date.

The lack of info on Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet’s relationship has caused the rumor mill to run wild in all directions, with people alleging that Jenner was pregnant with the Wonka star’s baby months after forming break-up conspiracy theories . Whatever they’ve been up to over the past few months outside of work, Deuxmoi has now posted photos on Instagram that showed the couple going into Grauman’s Chinese Theatre.

The anonymous gossip site doesn’t specify when the photos were taken, but the June 29 post did point out that they were “captured together for the first time publicly in months,” so the belief is that the pics are recent. The youngest sibling in the Kardashian-Jenner family and the Dune: Part Two star look fairly inconspicuous, sporting ball caps and black face masks to complement Timothée Chalamet’s all-black attire. Kylie Jenner, meanwhile also sported black pants, pairing them with a white tube top as she carried a black jacket.

While The Kardashians star supported her man at the Wonka premiere in December, she was not seen at his Dune 2 premiere in New York just a couple of months later in February, despite being in town. This sparked split speculation, and fans have had to work hard to figure out if the two were even still together, especially after Kylie Jenner straight-up shut down a reporter’s question about if Timothée Chalamet had influenced her fashion, saying she refused to talk about personal things .

There were clues that they were still together, however, including a video posted by Kim Kardashian at mom Kris Jenner’s Easter party, which fans thought showed a card with a “T” name blurred out on the place setting next to Kylie’s at the festively decorated table. It was also reported in May that the couple dined together at Top Chef alum Kwame Onwuachi’s restaurant in New York.

Despite keeping mum on that aspect of their lives, it does look like Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner are still going strong. My biggest question at this point is what movie did they see at the historic Grauman’s Chinese Theatre?

We can’t expect to see the Oscar-nominated actor making any appearances on The Kardashians — that goes for Bad Bunny, too, amid his possibly rekindled relationship with Kendall Jenner — but we can at least see what Kylie and the rest of her sisters are up to, with new Season 5 episodes of the reality show dropping onto the 2024 TV schedule each Thursday to stream with a Hulu subscription .