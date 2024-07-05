After Timothée Chalamet And Kylie Jenner Were Spotted Out In The Wild, What's Really Going On With The Under-The-Radar Couple?

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner both have booming careers, with the former starring in the Bob Dylan biopic The Complete Unknown and the latter with her clothing and makeup lines (not to mention The Kardashians, which can be streamed with a Hulu subscription ). While they’ve seemingly been dating for over a year, their work schedules and lack of public appearances have sometimes led to breakup rumors. However, the couple was snapped out in the wild recently, heading out on a movie date, so what is really going on?

According to an insider for US Weekly , all is still well for the Wonka star and the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters . The speculation allegedly just comes from their relationship being “under the microscope because of their celebrity status.” The source continued:

Kylie and Timothée hang out with each other frequently and communicate on a regular basis. They’ve gone on a number of dates recently, but they always do their best to try and stay under the radar as much as possible.

They’re apparently pretty good at staying out of the spotlight, but photographers did catch Kylie Jenner out with her “ sexy rat boyfriend ” in late June, as the two donned ball caps and face masks and headed to Grauman’s Chinese Theatre for a movie date . The insider said they’re taking things one day at a time, but for now, there are still plenty of sparks flying in Kylie and Timothée Chalamet’s relationship . They said:

Kylie and Timothée definitely still have a connection and they really like each other and care about each other a lot. They enjoy the chemistry they have with each other. They’re taking each day as it comes and just having fun.

Photos of the presumed couple’s movie date were posted just a couple of days after Kylie’s sister Khloé Kardashian’s 40th birthday blowout, but it’s unknown if Timothée Chalamet got an invite as well, since he was not spotted in the reality TV family members’ posts from the party. But if fans’ conspiracy theories are correct, this wouldn’t be the first time the Kardashians covered up the actor’s presence at a family function.

In one of Kim Kardashian’s videos from their Easter party, many thought Timothée Chalamet’s name had been blurred out when the place setting next to Kylie Jenner’s was shown. So maybe Khloé’s birthday bash was another one of those dates they’ve reportedly been on together recently after all.

Rumors that the two young celebrities were dating started swirling back in April 2023, and it seemed to be confirmed when the two stepped out for a Beyoncé concert last September and were caught on video kissing during the show. The makeout sesh continued at the U.S. Open the next week, and their most public appearance came earlier this year when they engaged in some PDA at the Golden Globe Awards .

The breakup rumors started soon after that. After Kylie Jenner snuck into the Wonka premiere in December, presumably to support her boyfriend, she was absent from the February screening of Dune: Part Two in New York, despite the fact that she was in town. She may have had a good reason for skipping that one — she is a busy single mom of two with a career of her own — because months later, they are allegedly doing just fine at figuring out their long-distance relationship.

