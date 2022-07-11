Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi, 4, Created Her First TikTok, And It Has Begun

The Kardashian-Jenner family have proven to be some of the most social media savvy celebrities on the planet. Whether it’s Kim Kardashian dropping an adventurous bikini photo or Khloé going full Bon Jovi for a thirst trap , they group just knows when and how to drop content. They’ve been doing this for quite some time now, and recent developments suggest that the brood will continue to do so for years to come. One clear piece of evidence is the fact that Kylie Jenner’s 4-year-old daughter, Stormi, officially created her first TikTok post and, with that, it has begun…

Stormi Webster may be young, but she definitely seems to have a basic grasp on how to create a TikTok post. This weekend, Kylie Jenner took to her account to share the social media milestone. The clip shows young Stormi recording herself while employing a funny filter. She then shifts the camera to her mother, who humorously joins in on the fun. Take a look at the post for yourself:

It would seem that she’s a natural, and her famous mom looks proud. The little ones in the famous family are slowly but surely growing up, and it was only a matter of time before they discovered social media for themselves. As they get older, it’s possible that the adults will provide some tips to the kids as they make their own marks on the digital world. And the Kylie Skin founder’s presence in this recent post would seem to indicate, at the very least, that she’s amused by her daughter’s work.

Of all her siblings, Kylie Jenner has arguably made the biggest impression on social media, and that’s saying a lot. Jenner surpasses her siblings when it comes to the number of followers she has on Instagram (a whopping 357 million). In her time on that platform alone, she’s shared a variety of different snapshots. Some of her more recent social posts include an Instagram photo of a see-through bodysuit for her cosmetics line and a TikTok post in which the mom of two kicked off hot girl summer . Aside from the glitz, she also uses social media to shut down rumors or hate. She did this very thing when she called out a TikTok user who lied about hearing screams at her home.

Stormi Webster isn’t the only Kardashian-Jenner kid to start carving out their own place on social media, either. North West – Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s 9-year-old daughter – has been engaging in Internet shenanigans as of late. However, her hijinks once got her called out by her cousin , Mason, after she was livestreaming from her home without her mom’s knowledge. In addition, West called out Kardashian over their daughter’s TikTok use in the midst of their social media beef earlier this year.

Those issues aside, it seems like a foregone conclusion that this is just the beginning of Stormi Webster and her cousins’ social media journeys. The 4-year-old is sure to get more creative as time goes on, and fans will likely be eager to see what she comes up with next.