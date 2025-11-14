Paramount+ Is Following Up On Taylor Sheridan Exit News With A 2026 Price Hike, And We'll Have To See How That Goes

The prices of subscriptions to streaming services seem to be constantly increasing across the board in recent years, and anybody with a Paramount+ subscription is facing a price increase for the upcoming 2026 TV schedule. The news comes just weeks after confirmation that Taylor Sheridan of Yellowstone fame will leave the streamer after his current deal expires, and a big question already is how the changes will affect subscriber totals in the new year.

Paramount+ Is Getting Pricier

Following the Skydance merger from earlier this year, Variety reports that Paramount Skydance is pursuing more content on the streaming service, which in turn will affect how much fans will have to shell out for that content. In the wake of Q3 2025 results that reported losses in TV ad sales and TV distribution fees, the ad-supported Paramount+ Essential plan will increase by $1 for a monthly cost of $8.99, while the ad-free Paramount+ Premium plan will jump up by $1 to $13.99/month in January 2026.

The changes won't remove the annual subscription options, but those prices will increase as well. The 2026 annual subscription will be $89.99/year for the Essential ad-supported plan and $139.99/year for the Premium ad-free plan. Those are sizable jumps from $59.99 and $119.99, respectively, but still a better deal than paying monthly for any consumers who are confident that they'll want a full year of programming. The monthly breakdown for the Premium annual option is $7.50/per month, while the monthly breakdown for the Essential annual option is $11.67/month.

Among the biggest draws to Paramount+ have been the various shows created and produced by Taylor Sheridan, although South Park was reportedly the top subscription-acquisition driver for the streamer in Q3, and the $7.7 billion deal with UFC for exclusive rights could be a factor in attracting new streamers in 2026. That may be necessary if Sheridan's magic touch won't be around for scripted dramas in the not-too-distant future.

Taylor Sheridan's Paramount+ Projects

While Taylor Sheridan may still be best known for creating a smash hit on cable with Yellowstone, he has a strong foothold on Paramount+ at this point in the 2025 TV schedule. He expanded the Yellowstone universe with two streaming spinoffs so far: 1923 and 1883. (The Y: Marshals series is heading to CBS but will presumably then stream episodes on Paramount+ like other CBS originals.)

Outside of the Yellowstone world, Sheridan's streaming projects include Mayor of Kingstown, Tulsa King, Lawmen: Bass Reeves, Lioness, and Landman. With the exception of Bass Reeves, all of the non-Dutton-related series have been successful enough to extend beyond a first season.

All of this is to say that Taylor Sheridan has been a major asset to Paramount+, credited as the creator of each of those listed shows except for Bass Reeves and an executive producer on all of them. His exit from the streamer was reported by Deadline in late October, with his current deal with Paramount expiring in 2028. Sheridan signed a new deal for film and television that takes him to NBCUniversal, with new projects in 2029 and beyond presumably becoming available with a Peacock subscription rather than Paramount+. The new deal takes effect on January 1, 2029.

So, if Sheridan's exit affects subscribers, that pain for Paramount Skydance may not be felt for another few years. In another shocking move, the company recruited The Duffer Brothers to leave their longtime home at Netflix (where they created Stranger Things) and close a Paramount deal that's encompass streaming, TV, and film. Their deal with Netflix expires in Netflix 2026. The company is losing Sheridan, but gaining Matt and Ross Duffer.

Still, the bigger factor that could lead to an exodus of subscribers in 2026 is likely the price hike. An extra $1 per month might not sound like much, but can certainly add up, and Paramount+ isn't the only streamer to raise prices in recent months. Disney+ increased subscription costs back in September. For now, you can find plenty of Taylor Sheridan projects at your usual price streaming on Paramount+.