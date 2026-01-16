The Traitors Season 4 Just Opened My Eyes To Why Big Brother Players Might Struggle So Much On It

Warning! The following contains spoilers for The Traitors Season 4 Episodes "Cut The Head Off The Snake" and "If You're Going To Come For Me, I'll Finish You". Stream the episodes with a Peacock subscription, and read at your own risk!

The Traitors dropped another two episodes on Peacock recently, and if you're a Big Brother fan, you were no doubt disappointed yet again. Tiffany Mitchell was voted out despite being a Faithful, and with Ian Terry being the first person killed off this season, all BB players are out of the game.

We have a few fans of the CBS reality series on the site, and we've discussed and written over the years why Big Brother players flounder on The Traitors. After Tiffany's exit, I have some new insights to add to the conversation, and hopefully, the next Houseguests we've hoped will join Alan Cumming's castle will do better.

(Image credit: Euan Cherry/Peacock)

Big Brother Players Talk Too Much, And It's Not The Big Brother House

I think Tiffany's biggest mistake in The Traitors was that she talked too much. She showed all her cards by revealing three people she thought were Traitors, and that sent alarm bells off to Eric Nam and everybody else. If this were the Big Brother house, she might've had more time to let her thoughts and theories marinate, but because Faithful aren't living alongside each other 24/7 and only talk for a few hours a day, she might've felt the need to put it all out there and attempt to take control of the game.

It was a strategy that worked in Season 23 of Big Brother, and ultimately led to the first Black winner of the flagship series. The strategy floundered because there isn't enough time in The Traitors, and as Eric mentioned, it seemed Tiffany was trying to guide Faithful into three Roundtables' worth of targets, possibly to shield herself longer. Perhaps if he had more time to think about it, he might've felt differently, but as I said, Faithful only have a few hours each day to talk and deliberate.

(Image credit: Euan Cherry/Peacock)

They're Also Playing With A Lot Of People Who Are Unfamiliar With Reality Competition Shows

Gamers are struggling in Season 4 of The Traitors, but I find that often happens when they are thrown into chaos with people who are unfamiliar with how reality competition shows work. This happens in Big Brother, who regularly scouts out influencers, athletes, and others who have never watched the game before, and don't know how the series works.

Because of this, they don't know the etiquette of keeping secrets, or that someone telling a theory something isn't necessarily suspicious, as much as it is them using them as a sounding board. It's almost like they forget they're playing a game and try to compare it to real life.

The main takeaway I have here is that Big Brother players need to acknowledge that playing The Traitors is nothing like the CBS series. The true name of the game here is survival, perhaps moreso than actually figuring out who the real Traitors are. The true winners are the ones who fly under the radar, both as a threat to the Traitors as well as other Faithful. If they play it cool going forward, they may last longer, or at least that's what I hope.

The Traitors continues on Peacock as part of the 2026 TV schedule with new episodes on Thursdays at 9:00 p.m. ET. That said, I've noticed episodes are going live a bit earlier than the officially scheduled time, so don't be afraid to fire up that streaming service about thirty minutes early just in case there's a chance to jump in sooner!