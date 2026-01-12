'I Thank God For Editing': The Traitors' Porsha Williams Suggests Michael Rapaport's Roundtable Rant Was Even Wilder

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the first three episodes of The Traitors Season 4. Stream it now with a Peacock subscription, and read at your own risk!

All throughout watching The Traitors Season 4 premiere episodes, my jaw stayed on the floor. The reveal that Donna Kelce was the Secret Traitor received a lot of attention, but now that the dust has settled, I have a confession. I was more focused on Michael Rapaport's intensity in the first three episodes, so I'm glad we're getting more information about that via Porsha Williams.

Williams, a star on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, was the first person voted out at the roundtable thanks to a convincing argument by comedian Ron Funches, backed up by Kelce and Rapaport. The trio ultimately swayed the majority to vote out Williams, but as the star revealed on Housewives Nightcap, viewers didn't hear everything Michael Rapaport had to say:

I thank God for editing because if they showed how he really showed his dirty underwear at that table, then I think people would vote him out … The audience would have wanted him out. He acted like a crazy person at that table. He went through highs and lows. Tears and cries. 'Porsha I love you so much, I have watched you from the beginning I'm your biggest fan' to 'But I think you're a Traitor, I don't know what to do.' It was so dramatic.

With respect to Porsha Williams, I think some viewers wanted Michael Rapaport to be "voted out" since his casting on The Traitors Season 4 was first announced. The actor is known for having a brash personality, and as CinemaBlend's interview with him when he was on The Masked Singer will illustrate, he's competitive even in lighthearted situations, and doesn't seem to ever bite his tongue.

While I would love to see the full, unedited video of Michael Rapaport's roundtable rant on The Traitors, I'll give him credit for being the fighter on the reality series that few dare to be. In fact, Porsha Williams even admitted that his rant wore her down, and she became resigned to her fate after a certain point:

He fought so hard that at some point it made me numb. That's why I was like, 'You know what? Maybe my time is up. I'll just sit here and let you guys see what you're doing and maybe I'll just bow out. And you know what? You guys can play better in the next round.'

The Traitors Season 4 cast did turn things around in the second roundtable. Donna Kelce was outed as the Secret Traitor after only narrowly avoiding being voted out the first time around. I know Ron Funches was kicking himself for pushing for Porsha so hard, but it's not like he's the first person to be dead wrong about someone being a Traitor.

The third episode ended on a cliffhanger, holding off from showing who The Traitors will kill next, after taking out former Big Brother winner Ian Terry and Survivor legend Rob Cesternino. Eric Nam, Caroline Stanbury, Kristen Kish, and Ron Funches were all up for elimination next, but we have to wait to see who they picked.

I can't say with certainty who Traitors Candiace Dillard Bassett, Lisa Rinna, and Rob Rausch chose, but I would guess that Ron is safe. The Faithful majority believed that the comedian was working with the "intimidating" Donna Kelce, which only works to the advantage of the actual Traitors. Killing him would cause more chaos and confusion, but eliminate what might be another easy roundtable for them. Traitors have surprised me before, however, and I'm hoping that's the case again this season!

The Traitors Season 4 continues on Peacock with new episodes on Thursdays at 9:00 p.m. ET. I'm looking forward to seeing which Traitor will be the next to fall, and if the Housewives will continue to stick together.