Usually I'm On Team Faithful, But Traitors Season 4 Has Me Pulling For The Dark Side For A One Big Reason

SPOILERS are ahead for The Traitors U.S. Season 4, Episode 6 “Planning A Coup”.

Thanks to The Traitors being on the 2026 TV schedule, I’m on the edge of my seat every Thursday night, and I’m living for it. We’ve got another juicy season of the competitive social deception game. While I’m usually on the side of truth, justice and the faithful way, I need to talk about while I’m Team Traitor this time around.

(Image credit: Peacock)

Forget Team Faithful, Because I'm All In On Rob Rausch As A Traitor

It’s taken six episodes to cement this opinion, but as an audience member, my loyalty lies completely with Mr. Rob Rausch to win the whole game as a traitor (but no, I wouldn’t be mad if another traitor won along with him). For some context, I’m not a reality TV superfan who knows a lot of the players on the show. I know of like five of the contestants! Truly, the Love Island alum has won me over on his gameplay and personality alone.

Episode 6 in particular was a big moment for me that has me wanting to make Team Rob T-shirts. When he divulged his struggle to vote out Ron Funches because he understands where he’s emotionally at within the group and is rooting for him, it was a really sweet move for a traitor. Sure, he totally ignored the strategy of his fellow traitors, but I like that he’s been playing a fair and logical game rather than backstabbing everyone on his path to glory. Yes, he technically betrayed Lisa Rinna at the roundtable, but it’s also not his fault Colton found a convincing argument to put her on the chopping block.

In contrast, think about Season 1’s winner Cirie Fields. Her gameplay also impressed me, but I wanted the faithful to find her out throughout the season just to call out all her insincerity along the way. I really like the idea of Rob proving that you can win the game and be true to yourself, too. Like if Rob won tomorrow, I think the other faithfuls would truly be standing up and clapping about a job well done. Rob might need to end up acting more traitorous to ultimately win, but at this point, it seems like he’d rather get caught than play an unfairly nasty game. Hey, maybe I'll eat my words later, but oh, well.

(Image credit: Peacock)

Why Else The Faithfuls Aren't Getting Me Invested

The other reason why I’m not rooting for the faithfuls as much this year is because it feels like there’s a lot less loyalty and critical thinking among them on their end this time around. In previous seasons there’s been a camaraderie between a few groups of faithfuls, but it kind of feels like at this point it’s every man and woman for themselves. Look, there’s definitely been a few attempts from a few of the faithfuls to find allies and help each other out (oh, do I wish the Big Brother players hadn’t stumbled!) , but there’s been a lot more faithfuls just being hellbent on getting other players out without a lot of concrete evidence. Tiffany’s gameplay was a good example in my opinion, and it ultimately got her off the show.

Now, I was all in on Michael Rapaport’s banishment, but come on, you know it’s bad when the faithfuls would rather take out one of their own than actually play the game. They’ve only gotten one traitor out, and to be honest I think Momma Kelce’s banishment was them getting lucky. While the faithful seem to be listening to the noise, I admire Rob’s gameplay a lot, and I’m rooting for him to win the whole dang thing.