Love At First Sight Cast: Where You've Seen The Netflix Movie Actors Before

Jennifer E. Smith’s bestselling young adult romance novel, The Statistical Probability of Love At First Sight is the latest book to be adapted to a Netflix romantic comedy, and its sweet story is enough to feel like one is floating above the clouds. If you watch Love At First Sight, which is about an unexpected spark between two random people who meet on a flight from New York to London, and start wondering where you’ve seen the faces on screen in prior travels on your TV set fear not. We’ve got you covered with all the connecting flights.

Throughout the runtime of Love At First Sight, there’s a number of recognizable actors. Here’s where you’ve seen every major cast member before:

Haley Lu Richardson

Leading the cast of Love At First Sight is Haley Lu Richardson in the role of Hadley, a young woman who apprehensively flies to the UK to see her father get remarried. Hadley misses her original flight by just a few minutes, but when she manages to get the next flight there, she meets Oliver and sparks quickly fly between them. Richardson is best known for her key role of Portia in 2022’s Season 2 of The White Lotus alongside Jennifer Coolidge’s Tanya.

The 28-year-old has also starred in a YA adaptation before with 2019’s Five Feet Apart, which she once told CinemaBlend was an incredibly impactful role for her . She has also been in a couple coming of age comedies, between 2020’s Unpregnant with Barbie Ferreira and The Edge of Seventeen starring Hailey Steinfeld. She was also in M. Night Shymalan’s Split, as one of the teens James McAvoy’s character traps. The actress also notably starred in two critically acclaimed indies, 2017’s Columbus across John Cho and Kogonada’s After Yang with Colin Farrell and Jodie Turner-Smith. The rising star is also a Jonas Brothers superfan who actually starred in the band’s 2023 music video for “Wings”.

Ben Hardy

Ben Hardy plays the role of Hadley’s love interest, Oliver, in Love At First Sight. Oliver is a British man flying home to attend a family funeral when he comes across Hadley while waiting for his flight and inexplicably ends up sitting next to her on the long flight. Hardy is a British actor who’s most high-profile role to date is when he portrayed Queen’s drummer, Roger Taylor in Bohemian Rhapsody alongside Rami Malek’s Oscar-winning role as Freddie Mercury. The actor also played Angel, a mutant with metallic wings, in 2016’s X-Men: Apocalypse.

You also may have seen Ben Hardy in Michael Bay’s 2019 Netflix movie 6 Underground starring Ryan Reynolds, where he played Four, a parkour runner and thief in a vigilante squad. The actor was also in the steamy thriller starring Sydney Sweeney and Justice Smith, The Voyeurs, as the man in an apartment across from a couple that they become fixated on.

Rob Delaney

The actor who plays Hadley’s father in Love At First Sight is Rob Delaney, who is not only an actor, but a comedian and writer of two books. Delaney is best known for starring in the Amazon series Catastrophe for four seasons alongside Sharon Horgan. It’s also hard to forget the actor’s performance in 2018’s Deadpool 2, where he played Peter, an ordinary guy who applied for Wade Wilson’s X-Force because it “sounded like fun”. You might also recall seeing Delaney on a big-screen outing with his small role of JSOC in Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One. Delaney also had a supporting role in the famed Black Mirror episode “Joan Is Awful” starring Annie Murphy and Salma Hayek.

Jameela Jamil

Jameela Jamil can be both seen and heard throughout Love At First Sight in a variety of ways as she plays the role of the movie’s narrator. The actress is also sprinkled all across the romantic comedy as a flight attendant, airport attendant, bus driver, and so forth as Hadley goes on her whirlwind journey from New York to London. Jamil is most known for her starring role in four seasons in the comedy about a group of misfits navigating the afterlife, The Good Place, as Tahani Al-Jamil alongside Kristen Bell and Ted Danson. She also had a recurring role of Titania in Marvel’s She-Hulk: Attorney At Law .

Jamil is also an accomplished voice over actress who has played Aunty Pushpa in Mira, Royal Detective, Roxie in Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous and Wonder Woman in DC League of Super Pets. She has also served as a host for shows like The Misery Index and Legendary and started the “I Weigh” movement, along with launching a podcast of the same name that challenges societal norms around conversations with various guests. Jamil also has a comedy podcast called Bad Dates, where guests recall their true dating nightmares.

Tom Taylor

The actor behind Oliver’s quirky brother Luther is Tom Taylor, a 22-year-old British actor. Taylor’s career in Hollywood is just getting started, but you may have seen him in 2017’s The Dark Tower. The movie starring Idris Elba and Matthew McConaughey had Taylor playing Jake Chambers, a young boy whom Elba’s character has to call upon to complete his journey. Taylor was also in the 2019 family adventure, The Kid Who Would Be King as the bully to the protagonist, Lance. Taylor also guest starred on shows like The Last Kingdom, Legends, Doctor Foster: A Woman Scorned and The Bay.

Dexter Fletcher

Dexter Fletcher plays the role of Oliver’s father Val in Love At First Sight. Fletcher has over one hundred acting credits going back to the ‘70s, so there’s plenty of places you might have seen him before. His most notable might be 1998’s Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels where he starred alongside Jason Statham in the Guy Ritchie action film as Soap. Other notable films are 1980’s The Elephant Man, 2010’s Kick-Ass or 2007’s Stardust. Fletcher is also an accomplished director who helmed 2019’s Elton John biopic/musical Rocketman along with recent AppleTV+ movie, Ghosted along with 2015’s Eddie the Eagle starring Hugh Jackman and Taron Egerton.

Sally Phillips

Lastly, let’s talk about where you saw the actress behind Oliver’s mother, Tessa. English actress Sally Phillips played the heartfelt role that the audience meets during her Shakespeare-themed living funeral. Sally Phillips is no stranger to a London-set romance movie considering she has starred in all three Bridget Jones movies as one of Bridget’s best friend’s Shazza. She also played Mrs. Bennet in 2016’s Pride and Prejudice and Zombies among her list of acting credits.