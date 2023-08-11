Love in Taipei: What To Know About The Paramount+ Original Movie Before You Watch

Paramount+ is still one of the newer streaming services. Therefore, it hasn’t built up as much original content as some of the many other — maybe too many — streaming services. However, that’s what makes a Paramount+ movie like Love in Taipei so exciting. We don’t quite know yet the vibe of the Paramount+ subscription with original content. Love in Taipei offers a look at a fun romance movie pattern.

At Midnight, The In-Between, and now Love in Taipei show that Paramount+ is making romance movies a priority and I appreciate them for it. Love in Taipei is one of the best movies to watch on Paramount+ right now because it’s such a lighthearted romantic coming-of-age movie. It’s a stress-free film. If you’re like me and only recently heard of Love in Taipei, you may want to know a little more about it.

Here’s what you need to know.

Love In Taipei Is A Coming Of Age Story With A Love Triangle

The film follows 21-year-old Ever (Ashley Liao) as she goes to Taipei for a summer school program before starting pre-med. Ever quickly learns that this isn’t some boring summer school, but an adventure where finding love and having fun is a top priority for the students.

Ever finds herself torn between two men, Wonder Boy Rick (Ross Butler) and adventurous, carefree Xavier (Nico Hiraga). This experience also helps her discover what she really wants for her life and allows her to enjoy living in the moment. Love in Taipei falls into the romantic comedies category with a substantial mix of coming-of-age elements.

It’s Based On A Book Series

For many, Love in Taipei is one of their most anticipated upcoming book adaptations , because it’s based on the popular young adult series by Abigail Hing Wen. There are three books in the series: Loveboat, Taipei, Loveboat Reunion, and the upcoming Loveboat, Forever. Love in Taipei is based on Loveboat, Taipei.

Because there are three books in this series, there is always a possibility that Paramount+ may want to adapt all of the books into movies.

It Feels Like A Teen Dramedy But Follows Characters In Their 20s

Love in Taipei very much takes elements from some of the best teen romantic movies to create this movie. We get everything from a Cinderella walking downstairs moment to strict parents to being torn between a dream and expectations to a makeover. If you love teen movies, then Love in Taipei has what you want. The characters actually being in their early 20s will likely make it appeal to both teens and an older audience.

It Runs For 92 Minutes

Love in Taipei joins the increasingly rare club of movies that has a runtime of under 2 hours. It’s only 1 hour and 32 minutes. This is the perfect runtime for a romantic dramedy. You get to know the characters, have some lighthearted fun, a conflict, and then wrap it all up with a kiss or a dance, or both.

Love In Taipei Is Rated TV-14

Love in Taipei is a pretty tame movie and definitely family-friendly. However, there is some use of language and other elements that may not make it completely suitable for children of all ages.