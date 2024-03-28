‘Lucky Man': Jeremy Renner Pens Sweet Birthday Message As Daughter Turns 11

In the year following Jeremy Renner’s life-threatening snow plow accident , he’s been persistent about showing the world how grateful he is to be healing and with his family. Along with that, he’s also gotten back to work, as the third season of his show with Taylor Sheridan, Mayor of Kingstown, is expected to premiere on the 2024 TV schedule . Now, his personal and professional life have sweetly collided, because he celebrated his daughter Ava’s eleventh birthday by posting the sweetest video of them on the set of the Paramount+ show together, letting the whole world know that he is a “#luckyman.”

Ava Berlin Renner was born in 2013, and her dad shares her with his ex Sonni Pacheco. Back in 2014, the actor told Capitol File (via People ) that he adores being a dad, and in his show Rennervations he said that “she makes me the best version of me.” Along with that, throughout his recovery, the Avengers star has posted a lot about how Ava has helped him recover and how much he loves her. Now, as he continues to work his way back to full health while shooting Season 3 of Mayor of Kingstown , he took to Instagram to share this sweet post about his kiddo:

As Renner wrote, he’s a “#luckyman” – which is also the name of the first track on his album Love and Titanium – because he has Ava in his life. You can feel the love in the actor’s post, and his sweet proclamation that their bond grows as she grows paired with the sweet hug they shared on the Mayor of Kingstown set is incredibly heartwarming.

This post that radiates positivity and introspection fits right in with a lot of what Renner has been talking about ever since his nearly fatal accident. He’s been open about the positive effects of the snow plow incident , stating that it’s made him a lot less callous and a lot more “open and wonderfully sensitive and youthful.”

Along with bringing Ava to the Kingstown set, he also shot a Silk Super Bowl commercial with her this year, and he said that getting to work on that with her was “a beacon of hope.”

Getting back to work on the Taylor Sheridan show also seems to be a beacon of hope for Renner. When production on Kingstown started in January , almost exactly a year after his accident and Season 2’s release, the show’s lead actor posted a cautiously optimistic message about getting back to work, noting that he was excited to play Mike McLusky again.

Production seems to be going very well, because Jeremy Renner was able to bring his family to set. Taking to his Instagram stories, the actor also posted a screenshot from the video with his daughter as well as this silly image of his nephew seemingly pretending to be the Mayor:

While the series is very serious, it looks like the set is a whole lot of fun. Overall, it looks like Renner and his family are having a blast on the set of Mayor of Kingstown. It also is clear as day just how grateful he is to have his daughter by his side, especially after that terrifying accident.

At the moment we don't know when Season 3 of Mayor of Kingstown will premiere, but it’ll likely come out before Ava’s twelfth birthday.