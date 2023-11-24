Max Just Dropped Its Price By 70% For Black Friday. Here's How To Sign Up To Stream HBO

The day after Thanksgiving should theoretically be one where everyone can sleep in late, still filled with the caloric bliss from all the feasting the day before. Alas, Black Friday makes such rest and relaxation nearly impossible, but we've thankfully reached the point where shoppers can get as much done from home as they could out on the streets, especially when it comes to landing the best streaming deals of the year. Case in point: the ever-popular platform Max is offering a 70% discount for one of its subscription plans, and here's how and why it's worth signing up.

Anyone who's already convinced can sign up for Max right here without further ado. For those who need more nudging and convincing, read on.

From now until Monday, November 27, Max is offering potential customers 6 months of streaming goodness for just $2.99 per month, which is obviously a pretty steep markdown from the standard $9.99/month. What’s more, that option also comes with a limited time bonus via the Sports Add-On package.

As far as the math goes, this discount will come out to roughly $18 for six months of streaming, compared to $60, amounting to $42 saved. Not too shabby at all for a deal that doesn't require getting out of one's pajamas.

Need a bit more convincing to grasp why nabbing a Max subscription is a no-brainer? Just check out this limited selection of upcoming TV shows heading to both HBO and the streaming service in the next couple of years, knowing that it's the tip of the metaphorical iceberg, with dozens of other shows on the way as well, from the prequel to Stephen King's IT, Welcome to Derry, to Mark Ruffalo's next TV show.

HBO: True Detective: Night Country (Season 4), Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 12, House of the Dragon Season 2, The Last of Us Season 2, Euphoria Season 3, The Rehearsal Season 2, The White Lotus Season 3, The Sympathizer Season 1, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

True Detective: Night Country (Season 4), Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 12, House of the Dragon Season 2, The Last of Us Season 2, Euphoria Season 3, The Rehearsal Season 2, The White Lotus Season 3, The Sympathizer Season 1, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver MAX: The Sex Lives of College Girls Season 3, And Just Like That... Season 3, Peacemaker Season 2, Bookie Season 1, Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai Season 2, Harley Quinn Season 5, Clone High Season 3, The Penguin, Dune: Prophecy, Booster Gold

And that's literally just the TV side of things. HBO and Max are also obviously top-notch when it comes to new and classic movies, particularly those within the Warner Bros. library.

As far as the usual stipulations go, this particular Max offer is only available for the ad-supported plan, and isn’t applicable with either the standard ad-free plan, or the ultimate 4K-infused commercial-less plan. It’s available for both new and returning customers, but isn’t available as a switch for those who are currently subscribed.

While there may be more Max discount offers coming in the future, it's hard to think there will be one that drops as low as the HBO service's Black Friday deal.