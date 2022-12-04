We Finally Know What Happened To That House Kanye West Bought Across The Street From Ex Kim Kardashian

Kanye West raised some eyebrows last December, when he purchased a $4.5 million home across the street from Kim Kardashian . At the time, the rapper had been trying to win his estranged wife back — despite the fact that she was in a relationship with Pete Davidson — and the reality TV family members apparently thought his being so close was “a little bit weird.” More questions arose months later, as no permits had been filed for the massive renovations Ye supposedly had planned for the estate. Now nearly two years after the SKIMS boss filed for divorce, they finally reached a settlement , thus providing an answer to what became of that property.

After months of Kim Kardashian accusing Kanye West of dragging his feet on divorce proceedings, the rapper apparently began cooperating in October after hiring his sixth divorce attorney , and the former couple was able to reach a settlement. Their agreement laid out custody arrangements and divided their assets, which included multiple properties. According to RadarOnline.com , which reportedly obtained the court documents, Kardashian walked away with 10 houses, including the property across the street from her Hidden Hills home that Ye purchased last December.

It’s unknown what she’ll do with the acquired property, as she now reportedly owns five homes in the Hidden Hills community. Kanye West had previously said he bought the home because he wanted to remain close to his four children . He told Hollywood Unlocked in early 2022 that when his parents split, his mom moved them to Chicago, while his dad stayed in Atlanta, where his career was. Ye said:

It’s nothing with my career, with this rap, with this media, with none of that that’s going to keep me from my children, and that’s what I want everybody to know.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have faced some drama when it comes to co-parenting , including Ye’s accusations that his ex kept him from daughter Chicago’s birthday and their disagreements about daughter North’s TikTok account . The couple will continue to share custody, per the divorce agreement, although North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm will continue to spend the majority of the time with their mother. Ye was also ordered to pay $200,000 a month in child support and cover 50 percent of the kids’ educational, medical and security expenses.

Despite things not going as planned with the house across the street from Kim Kardashian and his children, Kanye West likely won’t be too far away. RadarOnline.com reports that among the nine properties that he got in the divorce are multiple homes in Calabasas and one in Hidden Hills.