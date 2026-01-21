‘And Ever And Ever.’ NCIS Fans Continue To Be So Lovely As Campaign To Save Tony And Ziva Continues

NCIS fans waited over a decade to see Tony DiNozzo and Ziva David paired back together, and while they finally got that wish granted last year, it proved to be a short-lived reunion. NCIS: Tony & Ziva was cancelled after just one season last month, but some fans aren’t taking this news sitting down… metaphorically, that is. There’s been a campaign going to revive the Paramount+ subscription-exclusive series, and these supporters are continuing to be as lovely as ever.

This Tony & Ziva campaign got underway about a week after the cancellation news was announced, and the latest update on its efforts comes to us from @NCISTivaFans. The account posted a picture and video of a truck being driven around Paris, France with “Save Tony And Ziva” and a QR code emblazoned on the side. See for yourself:

They’ll always have Paris ❤️‍🔥The #SaveTonyandZiva digital mobile billboard is officially on the move, making its first stop at L'Arc de Triomphe. This will make the rounds throughout Paris until 7 pm CET today 🎉 Once again, thank you for your overwhelming support. This… pic.twitter.com/MDkIiCiMCPJanuary 19, 2026

Whether or not this campaign actually succeeding in getting Paramount+ to reverse its decision and bring back NCIS: Tony & Ziva back for Season 2, it warms my heart to see someone so passionate about the show that they’re willing to drive through various parts of Paris to advocate for it. What’s even better are the positive comments left in response to this X post. Here’s a sampling of them, several of which included the hashtag:

Amazing and incredible - @BoveOrnella

Best fandom ever ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ - @MarySery1989

TIVA FOREVER 💖 - @meimi_agreste

Omg,this is amazing🥹🩷Seeing this in the streets of Paris is making me soo happy. Love this fandom. - @chameronxmd

Thank you so much for all you are doing. I'm proud to be a part of this amazing fandom. Hopefully [CBS] and [Paramount+] will figure it out soon. - @Carol_L_Mitch

This is just the latest example of a corner of the NCIS fandom championing for a cancellation to be reversed, as this previously happened with NCIS: Hawai’i when it was taken off the air after three seasons. As far as NCIS: Tony & Ziva goes, while many fans didn’t waste time sharing why they were disappointed a second season wouldn’t be made, there was acknowledgement about why the cancellation made sense. Specifically, some thought too much time had passed between when Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo were last seen together on NCIS and when Tony & Ziva premiered, while others thought it had been a mistake to release the spinoff on Paramount+ rather than CBS like the other NCIS shows.

If there’s any consolation, at least NCIS: Tony & Ziva Season 1 ended without any major lingering plot threads. Still, there have been instances of fan campaigns being successful in reviving shows, so if there’s a chance that can happen with this series, I wish them all the best (as did Michael Weatherly did earlier this month). Meanwhile, the NCIS shows that are still running, i.e. the flagship series, Origins and Sydney, will resume airing on the 2026 TV schedule on Tuesday, February 24.