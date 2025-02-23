‘Stunning.’ Millie Bobby Brown Spends Birthday At The Beach, And A Chic Bikini And A Hammock Are Involved

If you can believe it, Millie Bobby Brown, the breakout star of one of the best Netflix Original TV shows, Stranger Things, just celebrated her 21st birthday. And she's proving that she knows how to celebrate in style because, for her milestone birthday, she did just that—beachside, in a chic bikini, and fully embracing the tropical vibes. The former child star turned heads with a dreamy island getaway, proving that sometimes, the best way to mark another trip around the sun is with sand, sun and a little bit of ocean magic.

Taking to Instagram, Brown shared a glimpse of her sun-soaked birthday festivities with a carousel of envy-inducing beachside snaps. The actress, who recently starred in Damsel, looked effortlessly radiant as she built sandcastles with friends, lounged in a hammock with a Vanity Fair magazine (with her own mug on the cover), and even had a thrilling encounter with marine life. If Paradise had a picture-perfect birthday aesthetic, this would be it. Take a look:

A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown) A photo posted by on

As expected, the actress' fans flooded the comments with love and admiration for her. Here are just a few of the standout responses from her social media followers:

@mutzliv : “STUNNING 😍”

: “STUNNING 😍” @milliebrownusa : “Queen is back 💋💌”

: “Queen is back 💋💌” @millies.glow : “real life barbie!!💞”

: “real life barbie!!💞” @iwmf_elle: "she's reading her own magazine lol, perfect ❤️❤️❤️❤️ ”

"she's reading her own magazine lol, perfect ❤️❤️❤️❤️ ” @florencebymills : “Such a slay!!!”

: “Such a slay!!!” @officialhannahsarah: "That swim suit 🔥❤️ is gorgeous girl!

The latest social media post from the Godzilla: King of the Monsters alum has fans buzzing with excitement, and it's easy to understand why. Her effortlessly cool beachside look and daring sea creature moment showcased her ability to ring in her birthday with flair.

Millie Bobby Brown, who tied the knot with Jake Bongiovi last year, has had a packed schedule with upcoming projects. Just recently, she also wrapped on the highly anticipated fifth and final season of Stranger Things. But, even with her busy workload, she made time for a well-earned getaway to the stunning shores of Turks and Caicos. Embracing the island vibes, Brown looked effortlessly chic in her red bikini as she lounged in a hammock beneath a palm tree, flipping through the pages of Vanity Fair.

One of the most jaw-dropping moments from her trip, though? Crouching at the edge of a boat for an up-close encounter with what appeared to be a dolphin swimming just beneath the surface—an unexpected yet thrilling birthday surprise.

Celebrating a 21st birthday with a tropical beach getaway sounds like an absolute dream, and Brown is surely making the most of this milestone. As she steps into this next chapter, it’ll be exciting to see how she continues to shape her career and explore new opportunities both on and off-screen.

Fans can catch up on all four seasons of Stranger Things with a Netflix subscription while waiting for the highly anticipated final season to drop. Be sure to stay tuned for updates on when it will hit your streaming schedule! Millie Bobby Brown’s next film is the Russo Brothers' sci-fi epic, The Electric State, which lands on the 2025 movie schedule and the aforementioned streamer on March 14th.