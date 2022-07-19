More Than A Year After Her Split With Kanye West, Kim Kardashian Addressed The Topic Of Regrets

There never seems to be a dull moment in the life of Kim Kardashian. The occasionally bikini-clad billionaire has flourishing businesses, a highly successful TV gig and four kids that she loves. On top of that, Kardashian is also in a relationship with Pete Davidson, who also seems to have her back whenever she needs support. Despite all of this, not everything has been rosy for the star over the past year, as she’s been consumed in the drama related to her divorce from Kanye West. While Kardashian rarely gets personal with her fans, she’s opening up about the topic of regrets.

Kim Kardashian discussed the subject in a since-expired post in her Instagram stories. The star’s comments were somewhat cryptic, as she didn’t say who or what exactly she might be referring to. Nevertheless, she made it incredibly clear that she isn’t one who wants to live with regrets and doesn’t think that her social media followers, particularly fellow women, should either:

Girls can see the difference between 200 shades of nude lipstick but they can't see red flags. Life's too short to wake up with regrets. So love the people who treat you right, forgive the ones who don't and believe that everything happens for a reason. If you get a chance, take it. If it changes your life, let it. Nobody said it'd be easy, they just promised it would be worth it.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has certainly lived a life, so it’s fair to assume that she knows what she’s talking about. Based on her sentiments, one might get the idea that she is indeed making a reference to, at the very least, her relationship with Kanye West. That may be unconfirmed, but it wouldn’t be surprising if she’s had regrets about a number of things that took place during and after their highly publicized relationship.

In February 2021, Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West after six years of marriage. The two subsequently became engaged in a tense legal battle that saw Kardashian attempt to dissolve their relationship, while West apparently denied the divorce at times. During that time, Ye also expressed a desire to reconcile with his ex and get their family back together. By March 2022, Kardashian was declared legally single , but West would later engage in a social media scuffle with her and Pete Davidson. The rapper eventually took steps to end the feud, before reportedly seeking help .

While this post about regrets could indeed be referring to the media mogul’s own relationship drama, some Kardashian devotees may believe it to be about another member of the famous family: Khloé Kardashian. Just last week, it was confirmed that Khloé is preparing to welcome a second child with on-again, off-again boyfriend Tristan Thompson. The two have had their share of tribulations, including Thompson’s alleged cheating scandal with Jordyn Woods and his recent paternity suit, the aftermath of which was highlighted on The Kardashians finale . Kim’s message may not be aimed at Khloé and her ex, but it’s honestly hard to deny that the post’s rationale can be applied to their situation.

Kim Kardashian, meanwhile, appears to be in a good place right now. She seems to be loving life with her kids and new partner and appears to be making progress when it comes to co-parenting with Kanye West . With all of this in mind, one’s life is rarely ever perfect. But at the very least, Kardashian’s posts suggest that moving forward, she’s going to look out for warning signs that can help steer her away from regrets down the road.