Khloé Kardashian Is Having Another Baby With Tristan Thompson, And The Internet Is Feeling Extra Salty

Those who keep up with the Kardashians' comings and goings witnessed some of the fallout from Tristan Thompson’s paternity scandal in the Season 1 finale of The Kardashians. However, the famous family (who are executive producers of the reality show ) apparently withheld a pretty big piece of information from viewers, as it’s now been confirmed that Khloé Kardashian and her NBA player ex-boyfriend are set to welcome their second child together via surrogate. After watching Khloé endure multiple cheating scandals — the last of which resulted in a baby boy — before breaking things off with Thompson, fans were especially salty about the news of their expanding family.

A representative for the reality star confirmed to People that 4-year-old True Thompson “will have a sibling who was conceived in November," and that Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are having this second child via surrogate. Sources reported to TMZ that the birth is “imminent,” though there's a slightly possibility the baby may have already been born. This rather major update provides new and uncomfortable context to that early-December reveal that Thompson had fathered a child with another woman , and social media users were quick to put their math skills to use.

So if the baby Khloe and Tristan are having via surrogate is happening within days then that means that this was planned prior to the birth of his other child with the trainer in December— pic.twitter.com/UEp1xIcjt1July 13, 2022 See more

It seems Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s second baby was conceived just weeks before Maralee Nichols gave birth to Thompson’s son in early December, meaning the Chicago Bull (but not Kardashian herself) would have known about his love child when the couple made the decision to have another baby. Some fans were straight-up angry on the Good American co-founder’s behalf:

i think theres a case to be made Tristian Thompson is evil???? like he went ahead with the surrogate pregnancy FULLY aware of the fact he was about to have a love child on the side???? Theres levels to that kind of insanity. @khloekardashian that man HATES you @_13thofmay

The Kardashians Season 1 painted a picture of a couple earnestly trying to make things work, with Khloé Kardashian talking about how helpful therapy had been , and how she'd hoped the progress in their relationship would eventually lead to marriage . Her talking about how she thought people deserved multiple chances earned groans from some fans back then, and the latest news had people up in arms all over again:

Khloe Kardashian has 74 siblings and not one of them told her to leave this man? pic.twitter.com/K0ORxOuBpsJuly 13, 2022 See more

Some used the opportunity to remind us that while Kylie Jenner’s former BFF Jordyn Woods was vilified for her part in one of Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandals, there is really only one true villain in this story:

Every time I read a headline about khloe and Tristan I just know Jordyn Woods is having a good ass day. @getgiggywit

Others thought the timing of the announcement had “Kris Jenner publicity stunt” written all over it, especially with the news coming just days after fans got their first peek at The Kardashians Season 2 (coming to Hulu subscribers in September).

I just KNOW Kris Jenner leaked the news about Khloé and Tristan for TMZ today. Season 2 and 3 of The Kardashians are secured! pic.twitter.com/LVflN93pjBJuly 13, 2022 See more

Despite the impending birth of their second child, Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are not back together, according to People’s sources. The circumstances may not be what the Revenge Body star envisioned, but surely she and her entire family are excited about adding to their brood, just as fans are impatient to get more details.