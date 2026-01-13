Forget Taylor Swift’s Wedding Plans, What Is Mr Beast Planning With Fiancèe Thea?

While I’ve never been one to think about Taylor Swift and Mr. Beast in the same sentence, they actually do have a couple of things in common. One, obviously, is that they’re both global superstars, albeit for different reasons. The other commonality is that they’re both engaged. So, with that in mind, as we wait for more details about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding plans , let’s talk about Mr. Beast and his fiancée, Thea Booysen’s upcoming nuptials.

Now, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement in August last year. Tayvis started dating in late 2023, and over the course of the last few years, we’ve seen them support each other at NFL games and the Eras Tour. Now, fans are waiting to see what they do for their wedding. Meanwhile, Mr. Beast (born Jimmy Donaldson) got engaged to Thea Booysen on Christmas Day in 2024. So, like Swifties, the YouTuber’s fans are excited to learn more about his upcoming wedding. He spoke about it too, with ET , saying:

It’s been amazing. I love my fiancée very dearly, and I think she helps keep me grounded and makes me a better person. Maybe we’ll take a photo at the wedding. But, no, it’s just like my whole life is on the internet. I mean, I film 28 days a month, I’m always in front of a camera. And so, for the most part, my relationship is one of those things I just keep behind the camera, because it’s like everything else is in front of it.

It’s worth noting that this response came because he was asked if his wedding would be a “televisied spectacle” like his YouTube videos and Prime Video show. And, like Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, he made it pretty clear that this is one personal subject he won’t go into great detail about, which is very respectable.

Between his YouTube channel, the reality series, Beast Games , premiering on the 2026 TV schedule soon, and Mr. Beast’s appearance on Survivor 50 , it feels like Jimmy Donaldson has been and will be on screen all the time. It makes sense that he wants to keep his personal life private amid all this, and that includes details about his upcoming wedding.

For a bit of background, Mr. Beast and Booysen, who is a gamer and YouTuber, met in 2022 and began dating shortly after that, per People . Two years later, they got engaged on Christmas Day at home while wearing matching sweaters. When it comes to their wedding, they’ve been open about the fact that it will be private. At one point, Booysen even told People :

We're thinking of doing it somewhere on an island where we're far away from just about everybody. We're not going to try and have a big, extravagant wedding. It's going to be nice, but it's certainly going to be intimate [with] close family and friends.

So, while Swift and Kelce have reportedly booked a five-star venue in Rhode Island for their wedding, it would seem the YouTubers plan on a very small and intimate tropical ceremony. However, like the pop star and football player, it would seem that Mr. Beast and Booysen are keeping most of the actual details about tying the knot to themselves.

As we learn more about both weddings, we’ll be sure to keep you posted. However, when it comes to Mr. Beast, don’t be on the lookout for an extravagant video. It seems like he’ll be keeping this moment to himself, and if we’re lucky, we’ll get a photo.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors