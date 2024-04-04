Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Is Facing Another Major Change. Why I Don't Think Fans Should Be Too Worried
We need to take a few deep breaths, and really think about this.
Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender faced significant shakeups during the creation of Season 1. Now, they're dealing with another one for Season 2, because Albert Kim has stepped down as the showrunner. However, while this is a massive change for the series, I don't think fans should be too worried.
Albert Kim, who ran ATLA for the first season, is stepping down for Seasons 2 and 3, per Variety. Christine Boylan and Jabbar Raisani will be stepping up to lead the series moving forward.
Boylan was a co-executive producer on the first season, and Raisani was an EP, director and VFX supervisor on the Netflix series. So, both folks are knowledgeable about the series, and they have been working on it since the start. Overall, they seem like good choices to succeed Kim.
Also, Albert Kim won't be leaving the show entirely. He will stay on as an executive producer for Seasons 2 and 3. According to one of Variety's sources, he leaving the role to focus on other opportunities, like his deal with Disney, where he'll be executive producing the new season of Percy Jackson and developing other projects.
Overall, this sounds like a peaceful change for Avatar, and I think the show is in good hands.
More to come...
