Netflix Shares Chaotic Scene From WTF Korean Series About A Man Who Turns His Daughter Into A Chicken Nugget

South Korean dramas are one of the most entertaining programs you can find with a Netflix subscription . Some of the service’s most binge-watchable shows are popular K-dramas like All of Us Are Dead and Squid Game because they're so thrilling and unexpected. Now, the platform has shared a clip from its newest South Korean series that involves a man who turns his daughter…into a chicken nugget, and the chaos of it all has me intrigued.

One of the things I love most about K-dramas is their ability to think outside of the box and give us original content. While I'm all about ingenuity, this latest Netflix South Korean drama screams “WTF?!” as the streaming service released a scene from Chicken Nugget about a woman who turns into, well, a chicken nugget. You can watch the Netflix-released clip down below to see the chaos that ensues:

the rumors are true https://t.co/13wdDzNVhL pic.twitter.com/CbhlxIfLoaFebruary 7, 2024 See more

Based on the whimsical clip, a woman walks into a transformation chamber and literally turns into a tiny chicken nugget. What made me laugh hysterically was seeing the two men have such extreme reactions to the incident. It felt like they had a more emotional response than Wayne Szalinski did in the funny family movie Honey, I Shrunk the Kids. They'll have to protect that little chicken nugget with their lives.

According to The Economic Times , Chicken Nugget is about a woman who becomes the fried food niblet after stepping into a machine that’s supposed to relieve fatigue. While her father and his intern work together to learn how to reverse the transformation, they uncover dark secrets along the way. Wow, such a dark journey over an accidental chicken nugget mutation. I thought this was supposed to make me laugh! Then again, the international success the K-drama Moving found came from crossing genres of superheroes, romance, action, and suspense. I’m weirded out by Chicken Nugget's plot, but intrigued at the same time.

The best K-dramas you can stream right now have many different tones that stand out in volumes whether you want a cute romance, a murder story, a heart-wrenching drama, or a historical series. There are also South Korean dramas that have the most outlandish plots, like Blade Man, which is about a grieving man who grows metal blades out of his body whenever he feels upset. Also, Meow, The Secret Boy follows a woman who develops a romance with a cat that can transform into a human man. Even if the plots of a Kdrama can be a bit odd, you’ve got to give South Korea credit for its originality and creativity.