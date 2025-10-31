Video Game Movies And TV Shows Are Great, But I'm More Excited About These Old-School Board Game Adaptations

We've gotten used to a steady stream of upcoming video game adaptations, with multiple movies and TV shows every year. Board games, on the other hand, don’t get quite the same amount of love from Hollywood. That doesn’t mean that the more traditional types of games are ignored. Sometimes we get great ones, like the timelessly hilarious Clue, and other times, it’s a mixed bag, at best, like Battleship. While that may have scared some producers away from the genre, there are still some adaptations in various states of production, so let’s talk about those!

It’s really important to point out that some of these might not ever be completed, as they appear to be stuck in production hell. With that, let’s talk about what’s been rumored and what’s been announced.

Settlers Of Catan (Netflix)

The newest addition to this list is Settlers of Catan. It looks like Netflix has big plans for the wildly popular board game, now simply known as Catan. In October 2025, the streamer announced that it is planning “a slate of scripted and unscripted projects inspired by the hit board game.” That seems to include the possibilities of movies and TV shows, but we’ll have to wait for more information as the project grows.

Clue Reality Show (Netflix)

Netflix announced, via Tudum, that it would be developing a new competition/reality show based on the board game Clue. From the description in the press release, it sounds like it’ll be a murder mystery, like the game, played out for big money. According to Netflix:

Players will step into a real-life game of deduction and deception, facing both physical and mental challenges along the way. To win, they’ll have to outwit opponents and answer three big questions: who, where, and with what. If the contestants guess correctly, they’ll add money to the prize pot, but if their suspicions are wrong, they could face elimination.

Clue is one of the board games that has most successfully been adapted for other media, with the crown jewel in the franchise being the cult classic movie from 1985, which is a favorite around the CinemaBlend office, where we’ve even spent time ranking the characters.

Monopoly Reality Show (Netflix) And Monopoly Film

Hasbro and Netflix have also teamed up for a reality show based on one of the most popular board games of all time, Monopoly. According to a report in Deadline in April 2025, the companies are developing the show where “players will test their friendships, acquire riches, and try to own it all by any means necessary.” There hasn’t been much news on this since the announcement, but it sounds like it could end in a lot of arguments, just like the board game does.

In addition to the reality show, Hasbro is reportedly working with Margo Robbie’s LuckyChap production company and Lionsgate to develop a movie based on Monopoly. How that would work is anyone’s guess, but given Robbie’s success teaming with another toy company, Mattel, on 2023’s Barbie, it would be a mistake to dismiss the potential.

According to a Deadline article in March 2025, the writing duo of John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, who teamed up to co-write and co-direct Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves in 2023, is another reason to pay attention to the development of this one. They also co-directed Game Night together, so they really seem to love board games.

Warhammer 40,000

In late 2022, Amazon announced, via THR, that Henry Cavill would help develop and star in a TV series based on the popular British board game Warhammer 40,000. The star of The Witcher is slated to executive-produce the show. In December 2024, Amazon announced that the show was officially in development, but news has been quiet since. The status as of October 2025 is unknown.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Sequel

While D&D is not technically a board game, and speaking of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, there still seems to be a chance that it could get a sequel, though the development of one has stalled. The first movie didn’t exactly set the world on fire at the box office, though critics love it, and it’s developed a little bit of cult following, so who knows? According to Chris Pine, they need to find a way to make it financially work.

There were also rumors of a spinoff TV show back in 2023, though that seems to have stalled out, as well, after the disappointing box office results.

Magic: The Gathering (Netflix)

Though Magic: The Gathering isn’t a board game, it does feel like a fit on this list. In June 2025, Deadline reported that Hasbro would be working with producers Noah Gardner and Aidan Fitzgerald on a live-action movie based on the popular card game. At this point, not much else is known, but given the success of Pokémon across various media, including card games, it seems like a no-brainer.

Risk

The board game Risk was, at least at one point, looking like it might get a TV adaptation. In 2021, Deadline reported that House of Cards creator Beau Willimon had signed a deal to develop a show, but there hasn’t been any information since, so this one may be D.O.A., though nothing seems to be official.

UNO

Another game we’ve added to this list that is a card game, rather than strictly a board game, is UNO. In 2021, Variety dropped news that a movie based on the game was in development with Lil Yachty attached to play the lead in what was at the time described as a heist film. In 2023, Complex reported that the project may be “shelved” when the script wasn’t what Mattel wanted.

Magic 8 Ball

Is Magic 8 Ball a game? Well… sort of. It can be? Who’s to say? What we can say is the game…er toy…er… whatever, is being turned into a live-action TV show, according to an October 2025 article from Variety. Director M. Night Shyamalan and writer Brad Falchuk are developing the show. In an Instagram post, Shyamalan said he’d been working on it “for a couple of years,” and teased the script with a photo.

No other information about the potential show has been announced as of yet.

Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots

Finally, one last entry on this list that may or may not be a board game. It’s also one where the status of the project seems very much up in the air. In 2021, Mattel announced in a press release that Vin Diesel would be co-producing a movie based on the popular ‘60s game Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots. Diesel stated in the press release:

To take the classic Rock 'Em Sock 'Em game, with Mattel as my partner, and align it with the kind of world-building, franchise-making success we have had with Universal, is truly exciting

Unfortunately, there has been no news over the last four years, so like a few others on this list, while there are some big names attached, a lot of these projects seem to fall apart.

It’s obviously difficult to adapt board games, which explains why so many of these projects get announced, and then seem to languish in development hell, sometimes for years. It doesn’t look like there will be any of these on the 2025 movie schedule or the 2025 TV schedule, but maybe someone will roll the dice in 2026.