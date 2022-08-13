Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What’s Trending On August 13, 2022

The Netflix Top 10 has been filled with a plethora of high-profile streamer originals as of late, with the likes of Purple Hearts, The Gray Man and Virgin River taking the top spots on their respective lists on different occasions. Of course, it’s a new day, and that means there have been changes to the rankings. And as it so happens, there are a few new major titles on the docket this week, and they’ve managed to claim the No. 1 spots on each list. But what are they, you might wonder? Well, let’s not waste anymore time and get into what’s trending today, August 13th.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. - August 13, 2022

Uncharted finally hit streaming this month and managed to hit first place on the movies list, though it’s now been dethroned by Day Shift, which debuted this past Friday. Though critics are split on Jamie Foxx’s vampire flick , it would seem that audiences are still eager to check it out. Meanwhile, Tom Holland’s aforementioned video game adaptation is now in second. As a result, Purple Hearts (which has emotionally wrecked viewers) has moved back a single spot to third. Remaining in fourth is Sing 2, which has proven to have some true longevity on this list. In fifth place is Joel Kinnaman’s The Informer , having been pushed one step back since Friday.

Shane Black’s The Nice Guys shifted down one spot as well and now sits at No. 6, while The Gray Man rose to one position to reach No. 7. Flight, the film that previously held the latter spot, is now in eighth place. Netflix original Wedding Season held that post the other day but currently sits in the ninth spot. And rounding out the rankings is Age of Adaline, which remains in tenth place.

1. Day Shift

2. Uncharted

3. Purple Hearts

4. Sing 2

5. The Informer

6. The Nice Guys

7. The Gray Man

8. Flight

9. Wedding Season

10. Age of Adaline

(Image credit: Netflix )

Top 10 TV Shows On Netflix In The U.S. - August 13, 2022

The Sandman , which sports a familiar cast , has had a nice run at No. 1, though fellow Netflix original Never Have I Ever is now in that spot, thanks to its newly released third season. The DC Comics adaptation hasn’t fallen far, however, as it’s only in the second slot. Locke & Key, having dropped its third and final season this past week, is at No. 3, one place lower than where it was yesterday. Also moving down a single space is chilling docuseries I Just Killed My Father, which is now in fourth. And fan-favorite romantic drama series Virgin River is in fifth place.

Stranger Things was in fifth yesterday, but the pop culture juggernaut is now in sixth and is followed by Indian Matchmaking, which remains in seventh. After having fallen two places, the CW hit Riverdale is now in the eighth position. Instant Dream Home is still in ninth place, and behind it is Extraordinary Attorney Woo, which dropped two slots.

1. Never Have I Ever

2. The Sandman

3. Locke & Key

4.. I Just Killed My Father

5. Virgin River

6. Stranger Things

7. Indian Matchmaking

8. Riverdale

9. Instant Dream House

10. Extraordinary Attorney Woo

It’s likely that Day Shift and Never Have I Ever will hold onto their posts at No. 1 for at least the remainder of the weekend, barring any surprises. And as viewers tune in for those, I’m sure they’ll feast their eyes on the other offerings, resulting in further shake-ups within the lists. Check out all of this content and more by picking up a Netflix subscription .

View the Netflix Top 10 lists for Friday, August 12, 2022.