Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What's Trending On August 25, 2022

Amidst the many great movies on Netflix and some of the best TV shows on Netflix that end up trending on the platform, it seems like there is a new documentary and docuseries and/or reality show on the Netflix Top 10 each week. There is some exceptionally potent proof of that phenomenon today — Thursday, August 25, 2022. Learn more about what is currently trending on Netflix (opens in new tab) with our following breakdown below.

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. - August 25, 2022

A day after its premiere, one of the most intriguing new true crime documentaries on Netflix, Running with the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee, debuted on Netflix’s Top 10 Movies in the U.S. in second place between Lili Reinhart’s multiversal rom-com Look Both Ways and another revealing original doc called Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist. Another edition of Netflix’s ongoing series of feature-length sports documentaries called Untold: The Rise and Fall of And1 has fallen three spots from yesterday and is now preceded by horror-comedy Day Shift, Illumination’s enduringly popular animated sequel Sing 2, and hit video game adaptation, Uncharted. Meanwhile, the thought-provoking romance The Next 365 Days is down two spots and now sits above action thriller The Gray Man and romantic drama Purple Hearts, which have swapped place in the bottom two from yesterday.

1. Look Both Ways

2. Running with the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee

3. Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist

4. Day Shift

5. Sing 2

6. Uncharted

7. Untold: The Rise and Fall of And1

8. The Next 365 Days

9. The Gray Man

10. Purple Hearts

Top 10 TV Shows On Netflix In The U.S. - August 25, 2022

Realty TV is proving especially popular on Netflix’s Top 10 TV Shows in the U.S. today as Selling the OC — the latest spin-off from hit real estate reality series Selling Sunset — has debuted in third place below new crime drama Echoes and new DC TV show The Sandman, while Glow Up: The Next Makeup Star is still glowing bright in seventh place between Stranger Things and Virgin River. Meanwhile, Spanish-language mystery thriller High Heat and hit high school dramedy Never Have I Ever are each down a peg, as are Riverdale and Locke & Key.

1. Echoes

2. The Sandman

3. Selling the OC

4. High Heat

5. Never Have I Ever

6. Stranger Things

7. Glow Up: The Next Makeup Star

8. Virgin River

9. Riverdale

10. Locke & Key

There is more reality TV and true crime content coming to Netflix with the Season 3 premiere of I am a Killer coming Tuesday. If that is not your thing, there are also plenty of upcoming Netflix original movies on the horizon — such as Me Time with Mark Wahlberg and Kevin Hart dropping Friday — as well as some older favorites like Collateral with Tom Cruise and Jamie Foxx being added September 1. Looks like those with a Netflix subscription will have no trouble keeping busy with something to watch.

