Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What's Trending On August 26, 2022

It is Friday, August, 26, 2022, and the weekend is upon us — meaning that there are new Netflix original movies to check out and new Netflix original TV shows to binge, as well. In fact, a couple of newly available titles are already making waves on the Netflix Top 10 today. Learn all about them — along with what other great movies on Netflix are in the platform’s Top 10 Movies and what great TV shows on Netflix are in the Top 10 TV Shows — with our daily breakdown of Netflix’s most popular titles below.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. - August 26, 2022

Making its debut on Netflix’s Top 10 Movies in the U.S. today in seventh place is That’s Amor — the platform’s latest romantic comedy to focus on culinary arts, which premiered yesterday. Meanwhile, the list’s previous seventh place holder, Untold: The Rise and Fall of And1 — the latest installment of a series of popular sports documentaries — has dropped to the very bottom, under controversial romance The Next 365 Days and hit action thriller, The Gray Man, which have otherwise not budged. Also not budging from yesterday is everything popular on Netflix (opens in new tab)'s top six — including mutliversal rom-com Look Both Ways, new Netflix original true crime doc Running with the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee, a more popular Untold installment, The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist, horror-comedy Day Shift, animated musical Sing 2, and video game movie, Uncharted.

1. Look Both Ways

2. Running with the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee

3. Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist

4. Day Shift

5. Sing 2

6. Uncharted

7. That’s Amor

8. The Next 365 Days

9. The Gray Man

10. Untold: The Rise and Fall of And1

(Image credit: Netflix/A24)

Top 10 TV Shows On Netflix In The U.S. - August 26, 2022

Also making its debut on Netflix’s Top 10 TV Shows in the U.S. today is the A24-produced dramedy, Mo, in ninth place between competitive reality series, Glow Up: The Next Makeup Star, and CW’s hit comic book adaptation, Riverdale. Speaking of reality TV, Selling Sunset’s new spin-off, Selling the OC, has stepped up a peg and taken residency between returning champion, Echoes, and hit Neil Gaiman adaptation, The Sandman. Meanwhile, outside of Virgin River floating upward to seventh place, every other title currently on the list can be found where it was the day before, with Mexican import High Heat still in fourth place and followed by teen dramedy Never Have I Ever and the mega-popular Stranger Things.

1. Echoes

2. Selling the OC

3. The Sandman

4. High Heat

5. Never Have I Ever

6. Stranger Things

7. Virgin River

8. Glow Up: The Next Makeup Star

9. Mo

10. Riverdale

Today also saw the premiere of a new Netflix original movie starring Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg called Me Time. We shall see if audiences with a Netflix subscription can help propel this comedy into the Netflix Top 10 over the weekend. Be sure to check back here for our next breakdown to find out.

