Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What's Trending On August 24, 2022

Netflix is often lauded for its exceptional variety of documentaries, such as one series of feature-length films that each profile a different topic related to sports called Untold. One of its more recent installments — The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist — has earned an impressive tenure on the Netflix Top 10 lately, but now another edition has found its way on the platform’s Top 10 Movies in the U.S. To see if any of the best movies on Netflix are trending and what great TV Shows on Netflix have earned a spot on the Top 10 TV Shows for Wednesday, August 24, 2022, read on for our breakdown of what is most popular on Netflix (opens in new tab) today.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. - August 24, 2022

Making its debut on Netflix’s Top 10 Movies in fourth place — and just two spots below its predecessor, Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist — is Untold: The Rise and Fall of And1, which reveals the story behind the once popular clothes and sporting goods brand. We also looked both ways a couple times before concluding that Look Both Ways — a rom-com set in two concurrent timelines starring Lili Reinhart — is still leading the pack and the new horror-comedy Day Shift is in third place, while Sing 2 has usurped fifth place from The Next 365 Days, which is now followed by Uncharted at Number Seven. The adorable new documentary Inside the Mind of a Cat is also down a spot, while The Russo Brothers’ new action thriller The Gray Man is down two and, still sitting between them, in ninth place is the romantic Purple Hearts.

1. Look Both Ways

2. Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist

3. Day Shift

4. Untold: The Rise and Fall of And1

5. Sing 2

6. The Next 365 Days

7. Uncharted

8. Inside the Mind of a Cat

9. Purple Hearts

10. The Gray Man

(Image credit: Netflix)

Top 10 TV Shows On Netflix In The U.S. - August 24, 2022

At first glance, Netflix’s Top 10 TV Shows today looks pretty much identical to the order of things yesterday, until you notice that the insanely popular, coming-of-age fantasy Stranger Things has swapped places with British reality competition Glow Up: The Next Makeup Star and Riverdale (another favorite starring Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper) has also switched with the much darker and more supernatural comic book adaptation, Locke & Key. Meanwhile, the Echoes cast continue to echo their championing success on the list above acclaimed new DC TV show The Sandman, the Spanish-language thriller High Heat, and creator Mindy Kaling’s hit dramedy (which has been renewed for a fourth and final season) Never Have I Ever. Also staying put since yesterday (and for the last few days, actually) in seventh place is Virgin River and still at the bottom is the animated, video game-inspired series The Cuphead Show.

1. Echoes

2. The Sandman

3. High Heat

4. Never Have I Ever

5. Stranger Things

6. Glow Up: The Next Makeup Star

7. Virgin River

8. Riverdale

9. Locke & Key

10. The Cuphead Show

Fans of the Untold series may be happy to know that there is another installment coming next week called Operation Flagrant Foul, for which former NBA referee Tim Donaghy is the subject. There are also some upcoming Netflix original movies to look forward to, such as Mark Wahlberg and Kevin Hart’s new comedy Me Time, which drops Friday. Be sure to get yourself a Netflix subscription (if you do not have one already) if either of those titles pique your interest.

View the Netflix Top 10 lists for Tuesday, August 23, 2022.