Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What's Trending On August 27, 2022

It’s the start of another summer weekend, and Netflix has more fresh titles for subscribers to check out. But which ones are being widely viewed on Saturday, August 27, 2022? We’ve got you covered with today’s Netflix top movies and shows . There’s a few new releases that have debuted by trending, along with a number of lasting 2022 favorites hanging tight with Stranger Things and The Gray Man continue to prove to be big hits.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. - August 27, 2022

Mark Wahlberg and Kevin Hart-led buddy comedy, Me Time, was released on the streaming service today and it’s risen right to the top of the Netflix movie charts at No. 1, despite rather negative reviews . Another new Netflix movie that has already a lot of eyes on it is Loving Adults, which premiered at No. 7 today. The film is a Danish thriller about what happens within a marriage after a husband gets caught after an affair. The rest of Saturday’s top 10 are familiar to days prior. Parallel realities romantic comedy Look Both Ways is holding up high at No. 2 along with true crime documentary Running With The Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee at No. 3. Animated musical Sing 2 is the only returning title to jump up a spot, going from the fifth to fourth spot as Day Shift, Uncharted and That’s Amor shuffle slightly down. The documentary film series about NFL player Manti Te'o, Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist, is falling the fastest, going from No. 3 to No. 6 in the matter of a day. Absent from the top 10 for the first time since its release last Friday is the erotic Polish phenomenon, The Next 365 Days .

Me Time

Look Both Ways

Running With The Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee

Sing 2

Day Shift

Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist

Loving Adults

Uncharted

That’s Amor

The Gray Man

(Image credit: Netflix)

Top 10 TV Shows Netflix In The U.S. - August 27, 2022

New series Partner Track hit Netflix just yesterday and the brand new original from the streamer has entered trending TV with a No. 5 debut. Partner Track is a legal drama based on a novel of the same name by Helen Wan, starring Teen Wolf’s Arden Cho. Aside from lawyer Ingrid Yun taking Never Have I Ever’s spot (moving it to No. 7), the top 6 titles are unchanged from Friday. A lot of people with a Netflix subscription are still bingeing dramas Echoes, Selling the OC, High Heat and fantasy adaptation The Sandman. Fans of Stranger Things are still either catching up on Season 4 or rewatching this season’s big moments, like Max’s emotional “Running Up That Hill” scene . Virgin River and Glow Up: The Next Makeup Star have moved down only slightly, while yesterday’s top 10 debut, Muslim American comedy, Mo remains at No. 9.

Echoes

Selling The OC

The Sandman

High Heat

Partner Track

Stranger Things

Never Have I Ever

Virgin River

Mo

Glow Up: The Next Makeup Star

Other new titles that hit Netflix on Saturday, August 27, but have yet to break into the top trending titles is stunt driver series Drive Hard: The Maloof Way, two new action films, South Korea’s Seoul Vibe and South Africa’s Ludik. As we approach the final days of August, check out what’s coming to Netflix in September , including a new season of Cobra Kai and Ana de Armas’ Marilyn Monroe for Blonde and follow along daily for future trending Netflix movies and TV shows.